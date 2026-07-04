Rare Quantum State Discovered in Plutonium Compound: Nuclear Physics Enters New Stage

·34·Technology
Rare Quantum State Discovered in Plutonium Compound: Nuclear Physics Enters New Stage

Scientists at Idaho National Laboratory in the USA have identified an extremely rare quantum state — a Kondo topological insulator — in the plutonium hexaboride (PuB6) compound. This discovery is expected to be a revolutionary step in understanding the electronic properties of plutonium, one of the most complex and mysterious elements in the periodic table. This phenomenon has previously been observed in very few materials, opening up entirely new research directions in the field of nuclear materials science. Ixbt.com reports on this.

Since the discovery of plutonium in 1940, scientists have studied many of its properties, but the behavior of its electrons remains one of the most difficult puzzles in modern physics. Specifically, plutonium's 5f-electrons can simultaneously behave as particles localized at a specific point and as freely moving charge carriers. It is precisely this unusual behavior that forms the basis of the detected quantum effect.

Topological Insulators and the Kondo Effect

Topological insulators are unique materials that do not conduct electric current through their interior but allow free movement of current on their surface. Most importantly, such surface conductivity is extremely resistant to various defects and impurities. The term "Kondo" refers to a quantum phenomenon arising from the strong interaction of electrons with each other. Under such conditions, the material's properties are shaped not by individual atoms but through collective quantum effects.

Researchers proved that both phenomena — topological conductivity and strong electron correlations — exist simultaneously in plutonium hexaboride. This makes this compound a unique experimental platform for studying actinides — the group of heavy elements such as plutonium and uranium. For countries developing their energy sectors, such as Uzbekistan, such fundamental discoveries are also of great importance for creating safer and more efficient technologies in the future.

Nuclear Energy and Future Technologies

Understanding the electronic properties of actinides is not only of theoretical importance. This knowledge plays a decisive role in the following practical areas:

  • Predicting the aging process of nuclear materials;
  • Enhancing reactor safety levels;
  • Creating new materials resistant to high temperatures and strong radiation;
  • Developing quantum computing and ultra-precise sensors.
The research process required the use of Idaho National Laboratory's unique infrastructure. Scientists prepared microscopic samples of plutonium using focused ion beams and performed measurements at ultra-low temperatures where quantum effects become clearly manifested. The experimental results were confirmed through computer modeling in collaboration with specialists from Columbia University.

According to ixbt.com, this discovery paves the way for studying other complex actinide compounds that were previously impossible for experimental physics. This is expected to give a strong boost not only to nuclear energy but also to the development of modern quantum technologies. The mysterious world of plutonium may now offer humanity new opportunities in creating safe and efficient energy sources.

PlutoniumQuantum PhysicsNuclear EnergyScientific DiscoveryTechnology
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