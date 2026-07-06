Starting lineups announced for Mexico vs England match

The starting lineups for the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and England have been announced.

The match kicks off at 06:00 Tashkent time. Mexico will line up in a 4-3-3 formation, while England will use a 4-2-3-1 tactical setup.

Mexico starting XI:

• Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel

• Defenders: Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo

• Midfielders: Luis Romo, Erik Lira, Gilberto Mora

• Forwards: Roberto Alvarado, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones

England starting XI:

• Goalkeeper: Jordan Pickford

• Defenders: Nico O'Reilly, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Jarell Quansah

• Midfielders: Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson

• Attacking Midfielders: Anthony Gordon, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka

• Forward: Harry Kane

England will rely on Kane in attack, supported by Bellingham, with Gordon and Saka on the wings. For Mexico, Raul Jimenez will lead the line as the central striker.

The winner of the match will advance to the World Cup quarter-finals.