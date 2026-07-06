Neymar retires from the Brazil national team

Neymar has announced his retirement from international football after the Brazil national team was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following a defeat to Norway, reports Sports.kz.

The 34-year-old forward played his final match for the national team in the World Cup Round of 16 against Norway. Neymar came off the bench and successfully converted a penalty in stoppage time.

However, his goal could not save Brazil from defeat. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Norway, and Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup.

This goal was Neymar's first and last of the tournament. After the match, he confirmed that he would no longer play for the Brazilian national team.

"I tried. I tried. It all started here at MetLife Stadium, and it ends here. It's all over now," said Neymar.

The footballer made a total of 130 appearances for the Brazil national team, scoring 80 goals. Thus, he concludes his international career.