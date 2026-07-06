Neymar retires from the Brazil national team

·204·Sport
Neymar retires from the Brazil national team

Neymar has announced his retirement from international football after the Brazil national team was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup following a defeat to Norway, reports Sports.kz.

The 34-year-old forward played his final match for the national team in the World Cup Round of 16 against Norway. Neymar came off the bench and successfully converted a penalty in stoppage time.

However, his goal could not save Brazil from defeat. The match ended in a 2-1 victory for Norway, and Brazil was eliminated from the World Cup.

This goal was Neymar's first and last of the tournament. After the match, he confirmed that he would no longer play for the Brazilian national team.

"I tried. I tried. It all started here at MetLife Stadium, and it ends here. It's all over now," said Neymar.

The footballer made a total of 130 appearances for the Brazil national team, scoring 80 goals. Thus, he concludes his international career.

NeymarBrazilWorld CupFootballRetirement
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

2026 World Cup: Follow the Mexico vs England match with us2026 World Cup: Follow the Mexico vs England match with usToday, 04:31Starting lineups announced for Mexico vs England matchStarting lineups announced for Mexico vs England matchToday, 04:27Brazil bids farewell to 2026 World Cup: Erling Haaland sends Seleção homeBrazil bids farewell to 2026 World Cup: Erling Haaland sends Seleção homeToday, 03:15Norway defeats Brazil to reach the quarter-finalsNorway defeats Brazil to reach the quarter-finalsToday, 03:14Follow the Brazil vs Norway match live on our websiteFollow the Brazil vs Norway match live on our websiteToday, 00:48Erling Haaland could leave Manchester CityErling Haaland could leave Manchester CityToday, 00:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan