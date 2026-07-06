New details about HMD Skyline 2 smartphone: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and powerful camera

HMD Global continues to work on its new generation of smartphones. According to the latest information, the highly anticipated HMD Skyline 2 model has not been canceled and is being prepared for market release with significant technical improvements. The device is expected to create strong competition in the mid-range segment while maintaining the brand's unique identity. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports from insider smashx_60, although the company has abandoned the more complex Skyline GT project, work on the base HMD Skyline 2 is in full swing. Previous rumors suggested that this smartphone would inherit the legendary Nokia Lumia 1020 design, specifically the massive circular camera module on the back. However, new information has refuted these assumptions: the device will maintain the design direction of the first-generation Skyline.

Technical capabilities and performance

The hardware of the smartphone will be significantly updated. Instead of the initially expected Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the HMD Skyline 2 is expected to be equipped with the more modern Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chip. This will serve to increase not only overall speed but also energy efficiency. According to ixbt.com, the device features a 6.55-inch OLED display, providing a 144 Hz refresh rate and 1200 nits of peak brightness.

HMD has also taken serious steps regarding camera capabilities. The smartphone's main camera will consist of three modules: a 108 MP main sensor and two 50 MP auxiliary sensors. For selfie enthusiasts, a 50-megapixel front camera is provided. This combination allows for high-quality photos even in complex lighting conditions.

The device's battery life is supported by a 5000 mAh battery. Users will be able to utilize 40 W wired fast charging and 15 W Qi2 standard wireless charging technology. Additionally, the casing is protected against dust and water splashes according to the IP54 standard.

Repairability and additional features

One of the unique aspects of the HMD Skyline 2 model is its "Gen 2 repairability" concept. The company offers a design that allows users to replace the screen or battery at home using special tools. This is an important step toward environmental sustainability and extending the device's service life.

The smartphone will also be equipped with stereo speakers, which guarantees high-quality sound when watching multimedia content. HMD Global has recently been paying special attention to integrating AI assistants into its devices, which will undoubtedly be reflected in the Skyline 2 software.

For the market, this model could be interesting due to its ease of repair and robust camera. The official launch date and price of the device have not yet been disclosed, but the insider's previous accurate information (such as reports about the HMD Icon Flip 1) suggests that this news is close to reality.