2026 World Cup: Follow the Mexico vs England match with us

·193·Sport
2026 World Cup: Follow the Mexico vs England match with us

In the 2026 World Cup Round of 16, the national teams of Mexico and England will face off. This match Zamin.uz will be covered via live text commentary on the website.

The match kicks off at 06:00 Tashkent time. Fans will receive real-time updates on match progress, goals, shots on and off target, VAR decisions, bookings, and substitutions.

Mexico's attack will feature Raúl Jiménez, Roberto Alvarado, and Julián Quiñones. England's starting lineup includes Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Bukayo Saka, and Anthony Gordon.

The stakes are high: the winner advances to the quarter-finals, while the loser is eliminated from the tournament.

All key events of the match Zamin.uz can be followed via the live text broadcast on the website.

EnglandMexicoHarry KaneBukayo SakaRaúl JiménezWorld Cup
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