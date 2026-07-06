The Secret of Hawking Radiation: Scientists Discover a New Mechanism for Black Hole Evaporation

·2·Technology
The Secret of Hawking Radiation: Scientists Discover a New Mechanism for Black Hole Evaporation

A major breakthrough has occurred in the study of Hawking radiation, one of the most complex and debated theories in modern physics. An international team of scientists from Germany, Mexico, and Israel has presented an unexpected and significantly simpler model explaining the energy emission mechanism of black holes. This discovery could open a new era in understanding the evolution of the most mysterious objects in the universe. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the theory proposed by Stephen Hawking in 1974, black holes are not absolute "swallowers." Due to quantum effects, they emit very weak thermal radiation and lose mass over time, eventually evaporating. However, in real cosmic conditions, this radiation is impossible to detect because it is lost among cosmic background noise. For this reason, researchers are focusing on creating optical analogs of black holes in laboratory settings.

A "black hole" in the laboratory

Physicists from Paderborn University (Germany) and the Weizmann Institute (Israel) used a special optical system based on nonlinear waveguides. This device allowed them to model the event horizon of a black hole—the boundary from which nothing, not even light, can escape. During the experiments, scientists discovered that the process of Hawking radiation emergence is much simpler than previously assumed.

Previous theories described this radiation as a chain of several complex quantum processes. The new study shows that a feedback mechanism between the radiation and the system itself plays a key role. Lead researcher Lorenzo M. Procopio notes that this new model not only simplifies the theory but also helps to more accurately understand how radiation occurs in real gravitational systems.

Another important aspect of the study is that Hawking radiation is not just a passive process. Experiments proved that the radiation actively influences the system that creates it. This very feedback mechanism is considered the key factor confirming that black holes can lose mass and eventually disappear completely.

The intersection of quantum physics and relativity

The significance of this discovery is not limited to black holes. Hawking radiation is one of the few points where two fundamental but contradictory theories—general relativity and quantum mechanics—can be reconciled. Scientists have yet to create a unified theory of "quantum gravity" for the universe, and laboratory experiments are the most promising step in this direction.

For science enthusiasts, this news means that studying the laws of fundamental physics is now being carried out not only through giant telescopes but also with the help of compact laboratory equipment. Such research will serve to find answers to questions about the origin of the universe and its ultimate fate in the future.

According to Ixbt.com, the results of this scientific work have sparked great interest in the world of physics. If the laboratory results are confirmed by astrophysical observations, this will be the final proof of the greatest idea of Stephen Hawking, which could have been worthy of a Nobel Prize after his death.

PhysicsUniverseBlack HoleHawking RadiationScience
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Brain Mystery: Hippocampus Found to Analyze Speech Even Under General AnesthesiaBrain Mystery: Hippocampus Found to Analyze Speech Even Under General AnesthesiaToday, 04:55New details about HMD Skyline 2 smartphone: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and powerful cameraNew details about HMD Skyline 2 smartphone: Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and powerful cameraToday, 04:24NASA Administrator reveals cause of powerful New Glenn rocket explosionNASA Administrator reveals cause of powerful New Glenn rocket explosionToday, 03:55Indonesian 'hobbits' were not hunters: Scientists shift views on Homo floresiensisIndonesian 'hobbits' were not hunters: Scientists shift views on Homo floresiensisToday, 03:28Hydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy-duty trucks tested in ChinaHydrogen internal combustion engine for heavy-duty trucks tested in ChinaToday, 02:57Uber Halts Expansion Plans in Europe: Company Shifts StrategyUber Halts Expansion Plans in Europe: Company Shifts StrategyToday, 02:55
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created