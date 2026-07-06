Rosatom is developing over ten small-scale NPP projects: Uzbekistan is the priority

·33·Technology
Rosatom is developing over ten small-scale NPP projects: Uzbekistan is the priority

The Russian state corporation Rosatom is actively working on expanding its small modular reactor (SMR) segment. Currently, the company's portfolio includes about ten reactor designs of varying capacities, which are expected to shape a new direction in the global energy market. This was announced by the corporation's CEO, Alexey Likhachev, according to Ixbt.com reports.

Currently, the RITM reactor family is considered the most advanced and proven technology. These units are notable for their use not only in nuclear icebreakers but also in floating and land-based small-scale NPPs. According to reports, 13 RITM reactors have been produced for the icebreaker fleet to date, with several more in production to power large mining sites.

The first project in Uzbekistan and technical indicators

Uzbekistan is taking a leading position in the region in implementing this technology. Likhachev noted that practical work on building a small-scale NPP in Uzbekistan began in June of this year. The process of manufacturing two RITM-series reactors for this station is currently underway at Russian plants.

In total, 11 reactor units for small-scale NPPs are currently being manufactured at Russian enterprises. This figure indicates a growing demand for small-scale nuclear energy. Such stations are considered the optimal solution for providing stable electricity to regions located far from large energy grids.

The future of micro-power stations

Rosatom is not limited to medium-sized projects but is also developing micro-reactors. One of the key projects in this area is the Shelf-M unit. This reactor is designed for a 60-year service life and is capable of generating 10 MW of electricity and 35 MW of thermal power.

The construction schedule for the Shelf-M project has been approved, and engineering surveys at the sites have begun. Additionally, resource testing of the nuclear fuel has been successfully completed, and the investment justification processes are being finalized. Such projects will serve as an autonomous energy source for the mining industry and remote industrial facilities.

Experts believe that the advantages of small-scale NPPs over traditional large stations lie in their faster construction, higher safety levels, and adaptability to regional needs. The implementation of this project in Uzbekistan will be an important step in diversifying the country's energy balance and increasing the share of eco-friendly energy.

RosatomNPPEnergyTechnologyUzbekistan
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