ASUS introduces the new ROG GR70 mini-PC with GeForce RTX 5070 and Ryzen 9 in a compact chassis

The synergy of compactness and high performance in the computer technology market is reaching a new level. ASUS has officially launched its latest innovative product — the ROG GR70 gaming mini-PC. According to ixbt.com, this device is amazing industry experts by fitting the latest generation of processors and graphics chips into a chassis with a volume of less than 3 liters. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

The main feature of the new ROG GR70 model is its hardware. The top configuration of the device is equipped with a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D processor. Thanks to its large cache memory, this chip provides unparalleled speed in games and resource-intensive tasks. Simpler versions based on Ryzen 9 9955HX and Ryzen 9 8940HX processors are also offered to customers.

Graphics capabilities and cooling system

Regarding graphics, ASUS engineers have relied on the latest developments from NVIDIA. The top-tier mini-PC is equipped with a GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU, while the more affordable model features a GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop. Such power allows playing even the most modern games at high frame rates without external graphics accelerators.

To keep such powerful components stable in a small chassis, a special cooling system has been developed. This technology, called ROG QuietFlow, consists of three fans and several heat pipes. The system guarantees not only efficient cooling but also silent operation, which is a crucial factor for mini-PC users.

The dimensions of the device are 282.4 × 187.7 × 56.5 mm. This allows for space-saving on almost any desk or carrying the device in a bag. Despite such small dimensions, the computer is powered by an external 330 W power supply. This provides sufficient resources for all internal components to operate at full capacity.

The currently released ROG GR70 models have the following specifications:

Combination of Ryzen 9 9955HX3D and GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop;

Model based on Ryzen 9 8940HX and GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop;

Pre-installed Windows 11 Home operating system.

For gamers and professional designers, this mini-PC is expected to be a worthy alternative to traditional large cases. Especially for offices or home studios with limited workspace, such compact and powerful solutions are becoming increasingly popular.