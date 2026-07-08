Former OpenAI executive Kevin Weil joins the space race: Stoke Space enters a new phase

Kevin Weil, a prominent top manager with extensive experience in the world of AI and social media, is returning to the space technology sector. Having held senior positions at giants like Twitter, Meta, and OpenAI, Weil has joined the board of directors of the Seattle-based startup Stoke Space. This move signals the startup's ambition to strengthen its position in competition with industry leaders like SpaceX. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Stoke Space is currently busy developing the fully reusable Nova rocket. According to TechCrunch, Kevin Weil has served not only as an investor for company founder Andy Lapsa but also as a mentor guiding him through the Silicon Valley ecosystem. When Lapsa was transitioning from engineering to entrepreneurship, it was Weil who provided close assistance in fundraising and establishing strategic connections.

A new rival in the space race

Currently, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, holds absolute leadership in the space launch market. However, the solution offered by Stoke Space stands out for its full reusability. While even Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin is moving cautiously in this direction, Stoke Space has focused on creating technologies resistant to the extreme temperatures of atmospheric reentry.

According to reports, Stoke Space has managed to raise $1.34 billion in investment to date. A significant portion, $510 million, comes from the Series D funding round completed in 2025. Kevin Weil's official appointment to the management team is expected to further accelerate the company's growth.

The connection between OpenAI and space technology

Until recently, Kevin Weil served as Chief Product Officer (CPO) at OpenAI. His new role has sparked various speculations among industry experts. In particular, rumors circulated last year that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was considering investing in Stoke Space. Although the company's leadership has not commented on this, Weil's transition could strengthen the bridges of cooperation between the AI and space industries.

Stoke Space also plans to build data centers in space in the future. Such centers, powered by solar energy and free from Earth's political constraints, will only be viable if rockets can be used cheaply and frequently. Kevin Weil's experience as President at Planet Labs and his ties with the U.S. Department of Defense will be crucial in executing these complex projects.

Today, the global market is facing a shortage of rockets for space launches. If Stoke Space successfully tests its Nova rocket, it will not only become a worthy competitor to SpaceX but will also usher in a new era in global satellite communications and military logistics.