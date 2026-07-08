Dinamo signs Guinean winger

Samarkand's Dinamo continues to strengthen its squad ahead of the second half of the season.

The club officially announced the signing of Guinean midfielder Amadou Doumbouya during the summer transfer window.

The contract was signed until the end of the season.

According to the Dinamo press service, the 23-year-old footballer joined the Samarkand club as a free agent.

A contract has been signed with Amadou Doumbouya until the end of the 2026 season.

"We announce that the club has added Guinean midfielder Amadou Doumbouya to its squad during the summer transfer window," the club statement said.

He will join the team after the Issyk-Kul training camp.

The new player will join the Dinamo squad once the team returns to Samarkand from Issyk-Kul.

The club is focusing heavily on strengthening the squad to improve results in the second half of the season.

Played in Sweden, Bulgaria, and Kazakhstan.

Amadou Doumbouya began his career at the Swedish club Djurgården.

He played for the Bulgarian team Botev Plovdiv in 2023–2024. For the last two years, he defended the colors of one of Kazakhstan's leading clubs, Aktobe.

Dinamo has high expectations for the new legionnaire.

The Samarkand side hopes that Doumbouya will bring additional speed and competition to the team's attacking line.

"We believe that Amadou Doumbouya will justify everyone's trust with his performances," the club's press service wrote.

Dinamo's latest transfer shows that the team's ambitions are serious ahead of the second half of the season.