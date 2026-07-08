Alvaro Arbeloa in England: Fulham looks to sign three talented Real Madrid players

Preparing seriously for the upcoming Premier League season, Fulham is on the verge of making unexpected transfer moves. The team's newly appointed head coach, Alvaro Arbeloa, plans to leverage his close ties with his former club, Real Madrid, to bring three promising players to the oldest club in London. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

After signing a three-year contract with Fulham, the Spanish specialist has begun a radical squad overhaul. According to Goal.com, Arbeloa's transfer list is topped by attacking midfielder Franco Mastantuono, full-back Fran Garcia, and forward Gonzalo Garcia. The coach became well-acquainted with these players' abilities during his time at the Madrid club.

The battle for Madrid's young stars

The most high-profile transfer among them is undoubtedly Franco Mastantuono. Currently, 12 leading European clubs are interested in the young talent. Nevertheless, Arbeloa is banking on his personal relationship with the player to win the race for a loan deal. This transfer could be a significant step for Fulham, not only to strengthen the squad but also to boost the club's prestige.

The situation regarding Fran Garcia seems much clearer. After Real Madrid completed the transfer of Marc Cucurella from Chelsea, Fran is no longer in the team's primary plans. This significantly increases the likelihood of his move to the London club. Although forward Gonzalo Garcia is currently participating in training sessions led by Jose Mourinho, he is also expected to join Fulham before the transfer window closes.

Arbeloa's influence and a new era

Alvaro Arbeloa arrived at the helm of Fulham with positive recommendations from football giants like Florentino Perez and Jose Mourinho. Having taken over the team at Real Madrid after Xabi Alonso's departure and leading them to a La Liga runner-up finish and the Champions League quarter-finals, the coach must now demonstrate his expertise in the Premier League.

"It is a great honor for me to start a new chapter at Fulham, the oldest club in London. I am grateful to the club's management for the trust placed in me, and I fully feel the responsibility that comes with it," the Spanish specialist emphasized in his first interview. It is worth noting that the club's management had considered candidates like Thomas Frank and Kieran McKenna to replace Marco Silva, but in the end, Arbeloa's connections with the European elite prevailed.