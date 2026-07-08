Why did Zendaya's premiere outfit cause such a stir?

Actress Zendaya's look at the premiere of the film "Odyssey" has become one of the most discussed appearances in the fashion world.

At the world premiere held in London on July 6, Zendaya chose an exclusive dress from the Schiaparelli fashion house's Fall-Winter 2026–2027 Haute Couture collection.

The most remarkable aspect of this look is that the dress was debuted on the Haute Couture Fashion Week runway in Paris just that same morning. The actress's famous stylist, Law Roach, watched the show from the front row and managed to get the dress from the runway to London in record time.

The dress consists of a silicone corset that gives a white porcelain effect and a shimmering skirt that transitions from white to silver, created by Schiaparelli creative director Daniel Roseberry. Due to the combination of unusual design and elegant details, this look is being discussed with great interest by fashion enthusiasts and experts alike.