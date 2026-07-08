Woman sentenced for extorting iPhone 17 Pro Max and money from a man

In the Qamashi district of the Kashkadarya region, a young woman who demanded an expensive phone and a large sum of money from a man has been found guilty of extortion. This was reported in court documents.

According to the information, the parties met via Telegram in October 2025. Initially, the woman asked for 1 million soums for each meeting. They met several times afterward, and the man transferred a total of 2 million 800 thousand soums to her bank card.

As time passed, the woman threatened to distribute video and audio recordings of their private meetings to the man's family members and workplace. In exchange, she demanded that he buy her an iPhone 17 Pro Max, valued at 1,600 USD. Under pressure, the man purchased the phone for her.

Following this, the woman claimed she was pregnant and needed money for an abortion, using this as a pretext to extort another 6 million 662 thousand soums from the man. Not stopping there, she demanded an additional 1,000 USD, or 1,500 USD if he could not find the smaller amount.

Exhausted by the constant threats and pressure, the man contacted law enforcement agencies. During a sting operation, the woman was caught red-handed while receiving 15 million soums of specially marked currency, in addition to the 4 million 500 thousand soums she had previously obtained.

According to the court's verdict, the woman was found guilty under Article 165, Part 1 of the Criminal Code (extortion) and was sentenced to 3 years of restricted freedom. It was also noted that 19 million 500 thousand soums and the iPhone 17 Pro Max were returned to the victim, and the material damage caused was fully compensated.