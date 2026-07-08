Brazil returns home after 2026 World Cup with only one player

·57·Sport
Brazil returns home after 2026 World Cup with only one player

The Brazil national team, which exited the 2026 World Cup earlier than expected, did not return to the country with its full squad.

According to Folha de S.Paulo, only one player from the national team — Flamengo defender Danilo Luis da Silva — headed back to Brazil.

26 players were immediately released from the team

Brazil exited the World Cup early after a 1-2 defeat to Norway in the Round of 16.

According to the source, all 26 players of the national team were immediately released from team duties following this defeat.

Most players flew to other countries

It is noted that almost all of the players chose to travel to other countries rather than Brazil.

They are expected to spend their vacation in these countries or join their clubs later to begin preparations for the new season.

Ancelotti headed to Canada

Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti is also reported to have left for Canada one day after the defeat.

According to reports, the Italian manager owns a house there.

Worst result in the 21st century

The defeat against Norway was a heavy blow for Brazil.

By exiting the tournament in the Round of 16, the Brazil national team recorded its worst performance in World Cups in the 21st century.

For Brazilian football, this result is not only a defeat on the pitch but also raises serious questions about the future of the national team.

BrazilNorwayCarlo AncelottiCanadaFlamengo
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