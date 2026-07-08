Real Madrid preparing a new contract for Jude Bellingham

·50·Sport
Real Madrid preparing a new contract for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid is planning to extend the current agreement with midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to TEAMtalk, the Madrid club intends to offer the English footballer a new, long-term contract. His salary could also be significantly increased.

Bellingham's performance has convinced the management

According to the source, Real Madrid's management is satisfied with Bellingham's consistent performances last season and his displays on the international stage.

Therefore, the club sees him as one of the key figures for the team's future and is ready to improve his contract.

Salary could rise to 24.3 million euros

It is reported that the Madrid side is prepared to increase Bellingham's annual salary from 18.2 million euros to 24.3 million euros.

If the deal goes through, the 23-year-old player could become one of the highest-paid players in the Real Madrid squad.

Last season's results

Bellingham made 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

In these matches, the midfielder:

  • Scored 8 goals;

  • Provided 5 assists.

These statistics demonstrated not only his activity in the center of the pitch but also his effectiveness in attack.

Current contract runs until 2029

Jude Bellingham's current contract with Real Madrid runs until the middle of 2029.

Nevertheless, the Madrid club intends to keep him for even longer and solidify his status in the team. These moves surrounding Bellingham show that Real Madrid wants to build its future project around young stars like him.

Real MadridJude BellinghamLa LigaFootballTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Brazil returns home after 2026 World Cup with only one playerBrazil returns home after 2026 World Cup with only one playerToday, 18:29Wojciech Szczęsny on his horrific injury: I feel pain after every saveWojciech Szczęsny on his horrific injury: I feel pain after every saveToday, 18:13Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Mbappe and Bellingham ready for a new eraJose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Mbappe and Bellingham ready for a new eraToday, 17:30Alvaro Arbeloa in England: Fulham looks to sign three talented Real Madrid playersAlvaro Arbeloa in England: Fulham looks to sign three talented Real Madrid playersToday, 17:18Dinamo signs Guinean wingerDinamo signs Guinean wingerToday, 17:16Egyptian journalist: «Our national team made history»Egyptian journalist: «Our national team made history»Today, 17:01
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo after match against Uzbekistan: "I felt as if I had left football"
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Cristiano Ronaldo makes a statement ahead of the match against Uzbekistan
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Unexpected Prediction from Russian Experts for Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Abduqodir Husanov's Tears Reveal the National Team's Path
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Defender who did not play a single minute at the World Cup bids farewell to the national team
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Liverpool has Abbosbek Fayzullaev on their radar
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Georgina reveals Cristiano Ronaldo's biggest football secret
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan
Manchester City posts tribute to Husanov and Uzbekistan