Real Madrid preparing a new contract for Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid is planning to extend the current agreement with midfielder Jude Bellingham.

According to TEAMtalk, the Madrid club intends to offer the English footballer a new, long-term contract. His salary could also be significantly increased.

Bellingham's performance has convinced the management

According to the source, Real Madrid's management is satisfied with Bellingham's consistent performances last season and his displays on the international stage.

Therefore, the club sees him as one of the key figures for the team's future and is ready to improve his contract.

Salary could rise to 24.3 million euros

It is reported that the Madrid side is prepared to increase Bellingham's annual salary from 18.2 million euros to 24.3 million euros.

If the deal goes through, the 23-year-old player could become one of the highest-paid players in the Real Madrid squad.

Last season's results

Bellingham made 40 appearances across all competitions last season.

In these matches, the midfielder:

Scored 8 goals;

Provided 5 assists.

These statistics demonstrated not only his activity in the center of the pitch but also his effectiveness in attack.

Current contract runs until 2029

Jude Bellingham's current contract with Real Madrid runs until the middle of 2029.

Nevertheless, the Madrid club intends to keep him for even longer and solidify his status in the team. These moves surrounding Bellingham show that Real Madrid wants to build its future project around young stars like him.