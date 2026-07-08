WeWard app, backed by Venus Williams, forces users to walk

At a time when modern technology keeps people glued to their screens, the French startup WeWard is proposing a completely different approach. This platform, which encourages walking, has launched a new "Walking Mode" feature. Users can now restrict access to their favorite apps until they have completed a set number of daily steps. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, this feature is designed to both increase physical activity and reduce smartphone addiction (screen time). For example, a user can block TikTok or Instagram apps and set them to unlock only after walking 3,000 or 5,000 steps. This encourages users to engage in healthy activities instead of wasting time on social media.

Healthy lifestyle and digital hygiene

Until now, the WeWard app has rewarded users with an internal currency called "Wards" for every step they take. These virtual funds can later be exchanged for cash, gift cards, or donated to charity. The newly introduced restriction system further strengthens the app's gamification elements.

Funded by tennis star Venus Williams, the project currently has over 30 million users in 29 countries worldwide. According to the company, using the app has increased users' walking time by an average of 25 percent. This metric is particularly important in today's era, where sedentary lifestyles are widespread.

Data security and business model

While many similar apps generate revenue by selling user data, WeWard emphasizes that it does not sell data to third parties. The platform funds its operations through the following sources:

In-app purchases;

Affiliate marketing;

Premium subscriptions;

Advertising.

According to co-founder Yves Benchimol, next-generation tech products should not aim to keep users' attention for as long as possible, but rather serve to build healthy habits in real life. WeWard users spend only a few minutes a day in the app, while the rest of the time they are on the move.

Such solutions are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan. As interest in platforms promoting a healthy lifestyle grows in our country, encouraging walking by restricting social media access could be an effective method. For now, the app continues to expand actively in international markets.