WeWard app, backed by Venus Williams, forces users to walk

·25·Technology
WeWard app, backed by Venus Williams, forces users to walk

At a time when modern technology keeps people glued to their screens, the French startup WeWard is proposing a completely different approach. This platform, which encourages walking, has launched a new "Walking Mode" feature. Users can now restrict access to their favorite apps until they have completed a set number of daily steps. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to TechCrunch, this feature is designed to both increase physical activity and reduce smartphone addiction (screen time). For example, a user can block TikTok or Instagram apps and set them to unlock only after walking 3,000 or 5,000 steps. This encourages users to engage in healthy activities instead of wasting time on social media.

Healthy lifestyle and digital hygiene

Until now, the WeWard app has rewarded users with an internal currency called "Wards" for every step they take. These virtual funds can later be exchanged for cash, gift cards, or donated to charity. The newly introduced restriction system further strengthens the app's gamification elements.

Funded by tennis star Venus Williams, the project currently has over 30 million users in 29 countries worldwide. According to the company, using the app has increased users' walking time by an average of 25 percent. This metric is particularly important in today's era, where sedentary lifestyles are widespread.

Data security and business model

While many similar apps generate revenue by selling user data, WeWard emphasizes that it does not sell data to third parties. The platform funds its operations through the following sources:

  • In-app purchases;
  • Affiliate marketing;
  • Premium subscriptions;
  • Advertising.
According to co-founder Yves Benchimol, next-generation tech products should not aim to keep users' attention for as long as possible, but rather serve to build healthy habits in real life. WeWard users spend only a few minutes a day in the app, while the rest of the time they are on the move.

Such solutions are also relevant for users in Uzbekistan. As interest in platforms promoting a healthy lifestyle grows in our country, encouraging walking by restricting social media access could be an effective method. For now, the app continues to expand actively in international markets.

WeWardTechnologyHealthVenus WilliamsSmartphone
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Former OpenAI executive Kevin Weil joins the space race: Stoke Space enters a new phaseFormer OpenAI executive Kevin Weil joins the space race: Stoke Space enters a new phaseToday, 17:22French startup ZML challenges NVIDIA's hegemony in the AI chip marketFrench startup ZML challenges NVIDIA's hegemony in the AI chip marketToday, 13:22SambaNova raises $1 billion for AI chip marketSambaNova raises $1 billion for AI chip marketToday, 12:23Australia's Largest Startup Competition: Application Deadline Extended for Startup BattlefieldAustralia's Largest Startup Competition: Application Deadline Extended for Startup BattlefieldToday, 03:50Meta introduces Muse, a new AI image generatorMeta introduces Muse, a new AI image generatorToday, 03:29The AI Market is Bifurcating: Will Open Source Models Replace Anthropic?The AI Market is Bifurcating: Will Open Source Models Replace Anthropic?Today, 01:28
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Geomagnetic Storms Found to Sharply Change Surface Temperatures
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
Ubtech Unveils Hyper-Realistic U1 Robots with Human-Like Skin
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update
NASA Finds Strongest Evidence of Life on Mars: Perseverance Update