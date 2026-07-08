Don't get divorced! Once a family breaks down, property can also be divided in two...

·72·Society
Don't get divorced! Once a family breaks down, property can also be divided in two...

One of the most difficult issues when a family breaks up is the fate of the property built together over the years. Often, such disputes lead to long arguments. However, the law protects the rights of both parties.

Based on the decision of the Margilan Interdistrict Civil Court dated June 5, 2026, the land plot of a house located in the Qoshtepa district was divided into two equal parts between the former spouses — the debtor X. M. and the claimant M.M.

The court decision was enforced by the officers of the Compulsory Enforcement Bureau, and the land plot was distributed to the parties in accordance with the requirements of the law. In addition, an enforcement fee of 2 million 60 thousand soums was collected from the debtor X. M.

Thus, the enforcement document was fully executed, and the legal rights of the parties were ensured.

Justice is established not only by a court decision but also by its full implementation.

MargilanQoshtepaCompulsory Enforcement Bureau
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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