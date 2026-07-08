Major call center targeting foreigners exposed in Tashkent

The Ministry of Internal Affairs has announced that it has put an end to the operations of major call centers in Tashkent that were engaged in defrauding foreign citizens.

According to reports, employees at these centers called citizens of Canada, Great Britain, Germany, Norway, and other countries using fake phone numbers, luring them into fraud schemes via phishing links.

During the operational raids, it was discovered that 97 individuals were working at the call center in the Yashnabad district, and 34 individuals were operating at the center in the Yakkasaray district. It was noted that among them were students from prestigious higher education institutions, as well as foreign nationals.

It was revealed that employees underwent special training on confidentiality rules before starting work. When communicating with clients, they used aliases instead of their real names. Furthermore, the entry and exit processes at the centers were strictly controlled by a special security service.

During the operational measures, law enforcement agencies confiscated 136 computers, hundreds of telephone devices, safes, and other technical equipment from the call centers as material evidence.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding this incident. To date, 2 managers of the call centers, 8 primary suspects, and 10 other individuals have been taken into custody. Investigative actions are continuing regarding the remaining 111 individuals.