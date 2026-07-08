Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Mbappe and Bellingham ready for a new era

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Jose Mourinho returns to Real Madrid: Mbappe and Bellingham ready for a new era

Real Madrid is on the verge of opening a new chapter in its history. The club's former coach, known in the football world as "The Special One," Jose Mourinho, has returned to the Santiago Bernabéu. The Portuguese tactician's second stint at the helm of the Madrid giants is sparking intense debate among fans and experts alike. Florentino Perez's decision is part of a strategy to lead the club back to the pinnacle of European football. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Former Portuguese national team player Jorge Andrade praised Mourinho's return in an interview with AS. In his view, the 63-year-old coach is currently in the most experienced and balanced period of his career. Andrade described Mourinho not just as a coach, but as a true "star" and mentor for young professionals. This appointment is expected to provide a unique boost for the "Royal Club" after a trophy-less last season.

Working with stars and new tactics

Mourinho's return to Madrid is closely tied to the future of world-class stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham. The partnership with French forward Kylian Mbappe, in particular, is generating significant interest. According to Goal.com, Mourinho aims to instill Mbappe's winning mentality from the national team into Real Madrid. The coach's tactical discipline and determination could further enhance Mbappe's efficiency in attack.

Another team leader, Jude Bellingham, has also expressed positive thoughts about the new coach. The English midfielder considers Jose Mourinho a top-tier specialist and is pleased that someone with a winning pedigree is joining the team. With Mourinho's arrival, changes are also being observed in the club's transfer policy—shifting focus from long-term projects to experienced players who can deliver immediate results.

Jorge Andrade noted that Mourinho's style of communicating with the press and fans, as well as his demeanor, was one of the biggest victories in Florentino Perez's campaign. "He is a source of inspiration for coaches. Jose is enjoying his work more than he did during his first stint in Madrid (2010-2013) because he is much more experienced now," says Andrade.

Champions League — the main goal

For Real Madrid, the most important trophy has always been the Champions League. Following the disappointment of last season, Mourinho has been tasked with winning this specific tournament. Experts believe that the coach's ability to restore the balance between defense and attack will turn the Madrid club back into the strongest team on the continent.

The main expectations regarding Mourinho's return are as follows:

  • Restoring strict discipline and a winning mentality in the team;
  • Maximizing the potential of Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham;
  • Bringing the Champions League trophy back to Madrid in the short term;
  • Attracting experienced and ready-made stars in the transfer market.
In conclusion, it can be said that Jose Mourinho's second mission marks the beginning of a new era for Real Madrid. The Portuguese coach will try to use his "golden opportunity" to bring Madrid back to the center of the football world.

Real MadridJose MourinhoKylian MbappeJude BellinghamFootball
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