Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, seeks $10 billion in investment

·37·Technology
Blue Origin, founded by Jeff Bezos, seeks $10 billion in investment

Blue Origin, the space company founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos, has launched its first major external funding round. According to The New York Times, the company plans to raise $10 billion at a valuation of $130 billion. These funds will serve to strengthen the company's position in space exploration and commercial flights. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Coatue Asset Management is leading the investment round and is expected to contribute approximately $4 billion. Jeff Bezos himself is also allocating $2 billion to the project, with the remainder to be covered by other major investors. This marks a significant turning point for Blue Origin, as the company has previously operated primarily on Bezos' personal funds.

Technical challenges and new goals

The fundraising process comes at a difficult time for the company. At the end of May, the New Glenn rocket, Blue Origin's flagship project, exploded during testing. Experts are currently investigating the causes of the failure, but management has not abandoned its intention to prepare the rocket for flight by the end of the year. Additionally, the restoration of the sole launch pad at the Cape Canaveral base requires significant expenditure.

The company's main priority is to support the Artemis moon mission being carried out by NASA. The New Glenn rocket is expected to play a key role in this mission. At the same time, Blue Origin is putting forward ambitious plans, such as establishing data centers in space. This would allow a portion of Earth's computing power to be moved into orbit.

Competition and satellite internet

Blue Origin also aims to develop its own satellite internet network. This project will provide high-speed connectivity for government agencies and large enterprises using thousands of satellites. In this regard, the company is entering into direct competition with SpaceX, led by Elon Musk. For reference, SpaceX was recently valued at $1.75 trillion in an IPO process.

For technology enthusiasts in Uzbekistan, this news shows how rapidly the space economy is growing. Billions of dollars being invested in space technologies globally will undoubtedly take the quality of global internet coverage and scientific research to a new level in the future. The new capital Blue Origin is raising is of strategic importance to keep up in this race.

Blue OriginJeff BezosSpaceNew GlennInvestment
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