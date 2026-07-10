A new era begins in Portugal: A familiar coach arrives for Ronaldo

The head coach position for the Portugal national team has been officially resolved. The team's press service announced that Jorge Jesus has been appointed as head coach.

The 71-year-old specialist will now prepare Portugal for Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup. His last place of work, Cristiano Ronaldo plays for the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr, which adds even more interest.

Portugal makes official announcement

The Portugal national team's press service officially confirmed the appointment of Jorge Jesus via their X account.

“A new journey begins today. Welcome to the national team, Mister Jorge Jesus,” the statement read.

This announcement marks the beginning of a new phase for the Portuguese national team.

Big tasks ahead for Jesus

Earlier, the A Bola publication reported that the 71-year-old specialist would lead Portugal through the qualification and preparation periods for Euro 2028 and the 2030 World Cup.

This shows that Jesus is being entrusted with a multi-year strategic project rather than a short-term one.

An interesting point regarding Ronaldo

Jorge Jesus's last place of work was the Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

It is at this very club that the captain of the Portuguese national team, Cristiano Ronaldo plays. Therefore, the connection between the new coach and Ronaldo naturally sparks special interest in the context of future decisions for the national team.

Championship with Al-Nassr

For context, Al-Nassr became the Saudi Pro League champions last season.

Jesus left the club in the summer. Now he is embarking on the next big challenge of his career — managing the Portugal national team.

A new path for Portugal

After Portugal was eliminated in the Round of 16 by Spain, ending their participation in the 2026 World Cup, changes were expected around the team.

The appointment of Jorge Jesus is the first major step in this process. Now the main question is: how will the experienced specialist guide Portugal between the new generation and Ronaldo's legacy?