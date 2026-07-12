Diesel replacement technology: 600 hp hydrogen engine created in China

·34·Technology
Diesel replacement technology: 600 hp hydrogen engine created in China

China's Weichai Power has officially certified the world's first China VI emission standard-compliant WP15 hydrogen internal combustion engine, designed for heavy-duty vehicles. This development is expected to be an eco-friendly and efficient alternative to traditional diesel units. The new technology aims not only to reduce harmful emissions but also to take the use of hydrogen energy in the logistics industry to a new level. This is reported by Ixbt.com reported by.

The WP15 unit is a massive 14.6-liter power plant that delivers 600 hp and a maximum torque of 2800 N·m. During tests conducted by the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC), the engine's thermal efficiency reached 46.8%. This figure is very close to modern high-efficiency diesel engines and is one of the highest results among hydrogen internal combustion engines.

Direct injection system and technical advantages

The main technical feature of the new engine is the direct hydrogen injection system. Injecting fuel directly into the cylinder rather than through the intake manifold allows for precise control of the combustion process. This eliminates the risk of pre-ignition and backfiring, which are among the biggest problems for hydrogen engines. Additionally, this technology helps utilize lean fuel mixtures and reduce energy losses.

Weichai engineers focused on maximum compatibility with existing diesel technologies when creating the WP15 model. According to reports, more than 90 percent of the new engine's components are identical to the company's traditional diesel units. This allows for minimal structural changes and significant savings in production costs when converting heavy machinery to hydrogen.

Another important aspect is that the WP15 is not overly demanding regarding fuel quality. Unlike hydrogen fuel cells, this engine can operate stably on hydrogen with varying levels of purity. This significantly simplifies the process of creating hydrogen storage and refueling infrastructure, as no additional costs are required for ultra-pure fuel.

Application areas and prospects

Weichai Power plans to use this engine primarily in industrial and heavy transport sectors. Experts believe that the WP15 can be effectively used in the following areas:

  • Heavy-duty long-haul trucks;
  • Mining dump trucks;
  • Port equipment and metallurgical transport;
  • Large hydrogen generator sets.
It is worth noting that a hydrogen internal combustion engine should not be confused with hydrogen fuel cells. In the WP15 model, hydrogen burns in cylinders like regular fuel, directly generating mechanical energy. In fuel cells, hydrogen produces electricity for an electric motor through an electrochemical reaction. Currently, the company is preparing this engine for mass production.

ХитойТехнологияВодород ДвигателиВеичаи ПоверАвтомобил
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