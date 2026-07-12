Which country is exporting the most perfume to Uzbekistan?

·0·Economy
Which country is exporting the most perfume to Uzbekistan?

During the period of January–April 2026, Uzbekistan imported perfume and cosmetic products worth 1.3 million US dollars from abroad. According to the National Statistics Agency, this figure is an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, Turkey was the largest supplier of perfume products to Uzbekistan during this period. The value of products imported from Turkey amounted to 417 thousand US dollars.

Russia (245.6 thousand dollars) and France (235.2 thousand dollars) followed in terms of import volume. Additionally, perfume and cosmetic products worth 197.1 thousand dollars were imported from the Czech Republic, and 41.1 thousand dollars worth from Belarus.

Furthermore, other countries accounted for a total of 203.1 thousand US dollars in perfume product imports.

The provided figures indicate that the demand for perfume and cosmetic products in Uzbekistan is growing, and Turkey continues to maintain its leadership in the import market.

Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Control over gold and precious stones to be strengthened in UzbekistanControl over gold and precious stones to be strengthened in UzbekistanToday, 16:21Uzbekistan's top 10 largest trading partners revealedUzbekistan's top 10 largest trading partners revealedToday, 10:34Food production volume increased in UzbekistanFood production volume increased in UzbekistanToday, 09:11Currency exchange rates for July 13 announcedCurrency exchange rates for July 13 announced10.07, 16:15Air conditioner imports to Uzbekistan increase by 11.5 percentAir conditioner imports to Uzbekistan increase by 11.5 percent10.07, 12:20World Bank identifies 3 sectors that could bring billions of dollars to UzbekistanWorld Bank identifies 3 sectors that could bring billions of dollars to Uzbekistan10.07, 11:13
AnnouncementsPartnership
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Economy news

Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Dollar exchange rate expected to rise on July 7
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 8
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 8 announced
Currency exchange rates announced for July 6
Currency exchange rates announced for July 6
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 7 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Exchange rates for July 10 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced
Currency exchange rates for July 9 announced
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 9
Dollar exchange rate expected to fall on July 9