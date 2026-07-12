Which country is exporting the most perfume to Uzbekistan?

During the period of January–April 2026, Uzbekistan imported perfume and cosmetic products worth 1.3 million US dollars from abroad. According to the National Statistics Agency, this figure is an increase of 13.8 percent compared to the same period last year.

According to the report, Turkey was the largest supplier of perfume products to Uzbekistan during this period. The value of products imported from Turkey amounted to 417 thousand US dollars.

Russia (245.6 thousand dollars) and France (235.2 thousand dollars) followed in terms of import volume. Additionally, perfume and cosmetic products worth 197.1 thousand dollars were imported from the Czech Republic, and 41.1 thousand dollars worth from Belarus.

Furthermore, other countries accounted for a total of 203.1 thousand US dollars in perfume product imports.

The provided figures indicate that the demand for perfume and cosmetic products in Uzbekistan is growing, and Turkey continues to maintain its leadership in the import market.