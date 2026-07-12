Lamine Yamal's girlfriend demands he reach the Jaxon Championship final

·43·Sport
Lamine Yamal's girlfriend demands he reach the Jaxon Championship final

Lamine Yamal, the young star of the Spanish national team and FC Barcelona, has received unexpected but powerful motivation to win the 2026 Jaxon Championship. The footballer's girlfriend, Ines Garcia, sent a unique appeal via social media, asking Yamal to do whatever it takes to secure a place in the tournament final. According to Goal.com, reports, .

The reason for this curious demand is linked not only to sports interest but also to musical taste. According to information released by FIFA, world-famous singer Justin Bieber is expected to perform at the massive show preceding the Jaxon Championship final. Goal.com reports that Ines Garcia is a huge fan of the singer.

The young blogger posted on her social media page addressed to Lamine Yamal: "My love, do whatever is necessary to reach the final. Do you hear me? Whatever it takes!" in a playful yet firm tone. This appeal quickly sparked widespread discussion among fans.

A new Super Bowl-style format

FIFA plans to hold the 2026 Jaxon Championship final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. Differing from traditional ceremonies, this final will feature a massive 11-minute musical program similar to the famous Super Bowl halftime shows in America.

The organizers aim to merge football and pop culture to provide viewers with unforgettable moments. Attracting stars like Justin Bieber further enhances the tournament's prestige, drawing attention not only from football enthusiasts but also from music lovers.

Star-studded lineup and anticipated show

It has been confirmed that not only Justin Bieber but several other global stars will take the stage on the final night. The show program includes the following performers:

  • Shakira — a constant companion of football tournaments;
  • Madonna — the queen of pop music;
  • BTS — the famous K-pop group from South Korea;
  • Burna Boy — the African star;
  • Chris Martin (Coldplay) and Gustavo Dudamel.
Lamine Yamal and the Spanish national team are currently on the threshold of the semi-finals. If the "La Roja" continue their successful run, Yamal will have the chance not only to fight for the world cup but also to fulfill his girlfriend's dream. Such personal motivations often help young footballers perform even more brilliantly on the pitch.

Lamine YamalИспанияЖахон ЧемпионатиБарселонаJustin Bieber
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