Apple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google Revealed

·21·Technology
Apple Maps Advertising Policy: Key Differences Between Apple and Google Revealed

Apple has announced its advertising guidelines for its mapping service, Apple Maps. This new document highlights a strategy that differs fundamentally from Google, the tech giant's main competitor in the advertising market. Apple aims to strictly filter and regulate ad content for its users. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports.

According to ixbt.com, although the new set of rules is scheduled to take effect in July 2026, Apple Maps ads are expected to launch in the US and Canada this summer. The company's approach shows that Apple prioritizes ad quality over quantity, which is crucial for maintaining user experience.

Restrictions in the service sector

Under Apple's new policy, businesses involved in household services (such as plumbing, electrical repair, locksmithing, and roofing) are prohibited from advertising on the Apple Maps platform. This is a contrasting approach to "Local Services Ads," which is one of the most profitable ad categories for Google. Apple is focusing only on businesses with physical locations that customers can visit directly.

These restrictions not only protect users from suspicious services but also reduce excessive verification processes for Apple. For example, Google is forced to conduct multi-stage audits and checks when registering such service providers. Apple, however, preferred to bypass these categories entirely to avoid such issues.

Strict control and bans

There are other industries prohibited from advertising on the Apple Maps platform, including:

  • Cryptocurrency ATMs;
  • Bail bond services;
  • Remote services without a physical address.
For medical service providers, Apple has chosen a separate approach. Ads for such businesses will be reviewed and approved by the company on a case-by-case basis. This demonstrates how much importance Apple places on security and reliability within its ecosystem.

Experts believe that Apple Maps ads will look "organic," similar to regular search results. This may build more trust in advertisers among users. Apple is now applying the strict control system from its App Store to its maps and other internal applications.

Although this news does not directly affect users in Uzbekistan for now, the global development of the Apple Maps service indicates that new marketing channels may open for local businesses in the future. Currently, Apple is also working on unifying its advertising policy across its News, Stocks, and Sports apps.

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