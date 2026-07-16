Unusual “furry croissants” are sparking great interest on social media!

A bakery in Pattaya, Thailand, is sparking great interest on social media with its unusual “furry croissants.” Customers are waiting in line for hours to taste this pastry, which looks like it is covered in hair or fur.

In reality, the black fibers on the croissant are edible—they are made from black seaweed called fat choy, which is widely used in Asian cuisine. The bakery's chef says the slightly salty taste of the seaweed blends with the sweet cream inside to create a unique flavor.

Interestingly, the idea started as a joke. A customer asked for a “furry cake” for a friend, and after it became popular online, the bakery introduced the “furry croissant” as well.