It was announced that an average of 5.5 billion soums has been allocated to each mahalla

·44·Society
It was announced that an average of 5.5 billion soums has been allocated to each mahalla

A video conference meeting chaired by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has begun, focusing on introducing a new environment to the mahallas and reorganizing the activities of the "mahalla seven" (the seven local community representatives).

The head of state stated that this year, to improve infrastructure and create favorable conditions for the population and entrepreneurs, an average of 250 billion soums has been allocated to each district, and 5.5 billion soums to each mahalla.

The powers of district governors (hokims) and mahalla chairpersons regarding revenue collection have been expanded. As a result, the additional income remaining in the regions has increased by up to two times. On average, an additional 22 billion soums have remained in the districts, while an average of 150–200 million soums has been deposited into the mahalla budgets.

The President emphasized that the governor, the mahalla chairperson, and every representative of the "seven" have the resources and authority to resolve local issues. The head of state pointed to responsibility and initiative as the missing elements.

"In short, the governor, the mahalla chairperson, and, in general, every representative of the 'seven' have the resources and authority to resolve issues in the region. What is lacking is responsibility and initiative," the President said.

Шавкат МирзиёевМаҳаллаМаҳалла еттилигиВидеоселекторТуман ҳокимлариМаҳалла бюджети
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