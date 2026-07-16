Young man who tore up his diploma on stage in Kazakhstan sparks online debate

·38·World
Young man who tore up his diploma on stage in Kazakhstan sparks online debate

An unusual incident during a graduation ceremony in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. A video showing a graduate of the International College of Business and Communications “tearing up” his diploma on stage has gone viral.

According to a police investigation, the video featured a pre-prepared fake cover rather than the actual diploma. The original diploma and its supplement remained intact.

Nevertheless, the court assessed the young man's actions as a breach of public order. He was found guilty of petty hooliganism and sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.

This incident in Kazakhstan has intensified debates regarding order at graduation ceremonies and the pursuit of “content” for social media.

KazakhstanAlmatyGraduationSocial MediaViral
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