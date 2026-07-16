Young man who tore up his diploma on stage in Kazakhstan sparks online debate
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An unusual incident during a graduation ceremony in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has sparked widespread discussion on social media. A video showing a graduate of the International College of Business and Communications “tearing up” his diploma on stage has gone viral.
According to a police investigation, the video featured a pre-prepared fake cover rather than the actual diploma. The original diploma and its supplement remained intact.
Nevertheless, the court assessed the young man's actions as a breach of public order. He was found guilty of petty hooliganism and sentenced to 5 days of administrative detention.
This incident in Kazakhstan has intensified debates regarding order at graduation ceremonies and the pursuit of “content” for social media.
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