Hisense A10: Unique dual-screen smartphone running Android 16 unveiled

·1·Technology
Hisense A10: Unique dual-screen smartphone running Android 16 unveiled

Chinese tech giant Hisense has revealed details about its new and unusual Hisense A10 smartphone ahead of its official launch. The device is capturing the tech world's attention not only for its E Ink display but also for running on the Android 16 operating system, which has not yet been widely released. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The device's main uniqueness lies in its display system. The Hisense A10 features a 6.13-inch E Ink screen on the front, while an additional color LCD display is installed on the back of the casing. This approach allows users to utilize the main screen for reading text without eye strain, and the rear panel display for viewing photos and color graphics.

Technical capabilities and performance

The smartphone's internal power relies on an octa-core Qualcomm QCM6690 chip built on a 4nm process. According to ixbt.com, this processor is specifically optimized for E Ink screens, ensuring smooth scrolling of PDF documents and lag-free handwritten notes. The chip also features the ability to reduce 'artifacts' or ghosting images typical of E Ink panels.

The Hisense A10 also offers advanced solutions in terms of energy efficiency. During reading, the processor automatically lowers its frequency, which significantly saves battery life. The device also supports modern magnetic wireless charging technology, further enhancing ease of use.

Software and additional features

The most surprising aspect is that the manufacturer promises to equip the device with the Android 16 operating system and provide long-term software updates. This could make the smartphone one of the longest-lasting gadgets on the market. The system also comes with built-in app cloning and call recording features.

The Hisense A10 is enriched with a range of useful tools for daily life:

  • Infrared port (IR port) for controlling home appliances;
  • NFC module for payments and data exchange;
  • Special mode to accelerate screen refresh;
  • Magnetic wireless charging system.
The official presentation of the smartphone is planned for August this year. Experts believe that the Hisense A10 will be an excellent choice not only for book lovers but also for users looking for a multifunctional and energy-efficient device.

HisenseSmartphoneAndroid 16TechnologyE Ink
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