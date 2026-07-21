Starlink provides internet to over 700,000 people after earthquake in Venezuela

·25·Technology
Starlink provides internet to over 700,000 people after earthquake in Venezuela

Following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela that completely crippled communication systems, Elon Musk's Starlink implemented a large-scale project to restore internet connectivity in the region. According to the company's report, more than 700,000 residents regained access to the network using satellite technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck the north of the country in June 2026 destroyed not only residential buildings but also vital telecommunications infrastructure. According to official data, more than 5,200 people died as a result of the disaster, and nearly 17,000 citizens were left homeless. The United Nations (UN) estimates total damages at over $6.7 billion.

Infrastructure restoration and Starlink support

In areas where traditional mobile towers were out of service, Starlink became the sole means of communication. As reported by ixbt.com, Starlink is carrying out this project in cooperation with the US Department of State. More than 1,600 satellite terminals were delivered and installed in the affected areas in a short period.

These terminals were primarily directed toward providing connectivity to vital facilities. Currently, about 100 organizations, including emergency services, hospitals, and humanitarian missions, are actively using the Starlink network. This has significantly increased the speed of coordinating rescue operations and providing medical assistance.

Mobile solutions and free services

The Starlink Mobile solution was of particular importance for the population. With this technology, more than 700,000 people gained internet access in places where mobile operator stations were non-functional. This allowed people not only to receive information but also to participate in search and rescue operations.

In addition, as part of its social responsibility, the company provided the following assistance:

  • More than 240,000 free SMS messages were sent via the temporary satellite network;
  • Special high-speed channels were allocated for rescue services;
  • Communication points were established for humanitarian organizations.
This situation has once again proven how important modern satellite technologies are during natural disasters. In seismically active regions like Uzbekistan, the availability of such alternative communication systems can be a decisive factor in saving lives during emergencies.

Recovery efforts are currently underway in Venezuela, and Starlink has not ceased its operations in the region. According to company representatives, the satellite network will continue to provide service until stable terrestrial communication infrastructure is fully restored in the area.

StarlinkVenezuelaEarthquakeTechnologyInternet
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide images leaked ahead of official launchSamsung Galaxy Z Fold8 Wide images leaked ahead of official launchToday, 12:56Artificial intelligence begins work on the International Space Station: it is assisting astronautsArtificial intelligence begins work on the International Space Station: it is assisting astronautsToday, 12:22SpaceX is building the world's tallest Mechazilla tower at Cape CanaveralSpaceX is building the world's tallest Mechazilla tower at Cape CanaveralToday, 11:24SpaceX continues to conquer space: Super Heavy Booster 21 testedSpaceX continues to conquer space: Super Heavy Booster 21 testedToday, 10:52Japanese companies introduce a special cooling booth for humansJapanese companies introduce a special cooling booth for humansToday, 10:24Elon Musk's xAI introduces Grok AI for ExcelElon Musk's xAI introduces Grok AI for ExcelToday, 09:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
First iPhone 18 Design Leaked: Apple Opts for Unexpected Look
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time