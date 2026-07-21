Starlink provides internet to over 700,000 people after earthquake in Venezuela

Following the devastating earthquakes in Venezuela that completely crippled communication systems, Elon Musk's Starlink implemented a large-scale project to restore internet connectivity in the region. According to the company's report, more than 700,000 residents regained access to the network using satellite technology. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The powerful 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck the north of the country in June 2026 destroyed not only residential buildings but also vital telecommunications infrastructure. According to official data, more than 5,200 people died as a result of the disaster, and nearly 17,000 citizens were left homeless. The United Nations (UN) estimates total damages at over $6.7 billion.

Infrastructure restoration and Starlink support

In areas where traditional mobile towers were out of service, Starlink became the sole means of communication. As reported by ixbt.com, Starlink is carrying out this project in cooperation with the US Department of State. More than 1,600 satellite terminals were delivered and installed in the affected areas in a short period.

These terminals were primarily directed toward providing connectivity to vital facilities. Currently, about 100 organizations, including emergency services, hospitals, and humanitarian missions, are actively using the Starlink network. This has significantly increased the speed of coordinating rescue operations and providing medical assistance.

Mobile solutions and free services

The Starlink Mobile solution was of particular importance for the population. With this technology, more than 700,000 people gained internet access in places where mobile operator stations were non-functional. This allowed people not only to receive information but also to participate in search and rescue operations.

In addition, as part of its social responsibility, the company provided the following assistance:

More than 240,000 free SMS messages were sent via the temporary satellite network;

Special high-speed channels were allocated for rescue services;

Communication points were established for humanitarian organizations.

This situation has once again proven how important modern satellite technologies are during natural disasters. In seismically active regions like Uzbekistan, the availability of such alternative communication systems can be a decisive factor in saving lives during emergencies.

Recovery efforts are currently underway in Venezuela, and Starlink has not ceased its operations in the region. According to company representatives, the satellite network will continue to provide service until stable terrestrial communication infrastructure is fully restored in the area.