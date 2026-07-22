Erdogan intervenes: Mohamed Salah expected to transfer to Turkey

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Erdogan intervenes: Mohamed Salah expected to transfer to Turkey

Questions regarding the future of Egyptian star Mohamed Salah have taken an unexpected turn. The Liverpool legend could continue his career in the Turkish league. According to recent reports, Beşiktaş has begun serious efforts to sign the forward, and the country's president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, has personally intervened in the process. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information released by the Turkish publication "Sozcu", the head of state contacted Beşiktaş president Serdal Adali to request a full report on the negotiation process. Erdoğan's interest in this transfer indicates that the project holds not only sporting significance but also national prestige. The government's indirect support is expected to help the club meet the massive financial obligations required for the transfer.

A historic transfer and the expected meeting in Istanbul

According to renowned Turkish journalist Erdoğan Aktaş, Mohamed Salah is scheduled to arrive in Istanbul today, Wednesday, to discuss the final details of the contract. If this deal goes through, it will become the biggest transfer in the history of Turkish football in terms of marketing and image. The Beşiktaş management aims to establish dominance not only in the domestic league but also on the European stage through this transfer.

The club's head coach, Vincenzo Italiano, is also actively involved in the process of persuading the Egyptian forward. According to "Fanatik", the Italian specialist held a special meeting with Mohamed Salah, detailing the team's tactical scheme for the upcoming season and his central role in the attacking line. The coach sees Salah as the cornerstone of the club's success in European competitions.

It is natural that this news will also spark great interest among football fans in Uzbekistan, as the Turkish Süper Lig is one of the most-watched championships in our region. The arrival of a world-class star like Mohamed Salah in a neighboring and brotherly country will take the prestige of football in the region to a new level.

Although the Liverpool management has not yet issued an official statement regarding these reports, sources in Turkey are confident that the transfer will be completed. Mohamed Salah choosing an Istanbul club after his many years of success in the English Premier League could be the football sensation of the year.

Mohamed SalahBeşiktaşTurkeyTransferFootball
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