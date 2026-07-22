Saudi club enters the race for Manu Koné and Marc Casadó

·19·Sport
Saudi club enters the race for Manu Koné and Marc Casadó

Saudi Arabia's Al-Ahli club has become active in the transfer market, aiming to strengthen its squad with some of Europe's most talented midfielders. The team has currently initiated negotiations for the transfer of Roma's Manu Koné and Barcelona's Marc Casadó. These moves are part of the club's strategy to gain leadership not only in the domestic league but also on the Asian stage. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

According to information from Sky Sport, the Al-Ahli management is discussing financial terms and transfer requirements with Roma regarding Manu Koné. The 25-year-old French footballer has attracted the attention of many grand teams in recent years due to his physical strength and vision on the pitch. In particular, his brilliant performance at the 2026 World Cup caused his transfer value to rise sharply.

Manu Koné served as a key anchor in the French national team's run to the semi-finals. His success on the international stage is no coincidence, but the result of consistent performances in the Italian capital. Over two seasons with Roma, Koné made 82 appearances, contributing significantly to the team's top-three finish in Serie A and their qualification for the Champions League.

Competition with European giants

The Transfermarkt portal estimates Manu Koné's market value at nearly 50 million euros. However, completing this transfer will not be easy for Al-Ahli. According to reports, European giants like Manchester United are also participating in the battle for the player. The Saudi club will need to prepare a very attractive financial offer to win the competition.

At the same time, Al-Ahli scouts have also turned their attention to Spain. The club has entered into dialogue with the Catalan club regarding the transfer of Barcelona academy graduate Marc Casadó. The young talent, developed within the Barcelona system, is expected to technically enrich the team's midfield. These actions testify to the Saudis' ambitions to build a star-studded squad.

In recent years, the Saudi Pro League has become a hub for attracting world stars. Teams like Al-Ahli are striving to sign not only veterans nearing the end of their careers but also players in their prime like Manu Koné, who are in high demand in Europe. This serves to improve the quality of football in the region.

For now, Roma and Barcelona have not reached a final decision on releasing their players. How these negotiations conclude during the transfer window will be the focus of the football community. If Al-Ahli manages to acquire these two midfielders, they will undoubtedly form an "iron wall" in the center of the pitch.

Al-AhliManu KonéRomaBarcelonaTransfers
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