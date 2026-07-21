Rutube platform performance shows significant growth

Rutube, one of Russia's largest video hosting platforms, recorded record results in audience activity and content consumption for the first half of 2026. The platform managed not only to increase the number of users but also significantly extend the time they spend on the service. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to data provided by the press service of Gazprom-Media Holding's digital assets, the number of video views reached 29 billion during the months of January-June of this year. This figure is 10.4 percent higher compared to the same period last year. This growth indicates that the platform's technical capabilities have expanded and a convenient environment has been created for users.

Audience activity and new users

Statistical data shows that the number of daily active users (DAU) visiting the platform increased by 18 percent, reaching 20.4 million people. At the same time, the number of monthly active users (MAU) also grew by 5 percent, reaching 82.3 million. These figures show that Rutube is taking important steps toward increasing its competitiveness.

The time users spend on the platform is also showing positive dynamics. On average, a person spends 63 minutes per day on the service, which is 10 percent more than last year's figure. This situation is explained by the improved quality of content and the more precise operation of recommendation algorithms.

Expansion of content and the creator community

The number of channels on the platform is also increasing at a rapid pace. During the reporting period, the number of channels grew by 19 percent, reaching a total of 5 million. The Rutube administration attributes this success to the following factors:

Significant expansion of the content library;

Programs to support and develop the creator community;

Improvement of the interface and technical capabilities for users;

Introduction of new tools for advertisers and content creators.

For users in Uzbekistan, the Rutube platform can also serve as an additional source of content, especially considering the high demand for educational and entertainment materials in Russian; the platform's development also sparks interest in the regional digital market.

Experts believe that Rutube will continue to strengthen its technological base in the future. This will allow it to create an alternative space not only for viewers but also for professional video bloggers to compete with global giants like YouTube. In the next stages of the platform's development, the introduction of AI-based services and interactive features is expected.