Apple and Klarna Partnership: New Leasing System for iPhone and Mac Devices

·20·Technology
Apple and Klarna Partnership: New Leasing System for iPhone and Mac Devices

Apple is launching a new program in partnership with Klarna, a buy-now-pay-later service, to make the process of purchasing its devices more convenient. According to Bloomberg, this project, called "Apple Upgrade," allows users to acquire hardware such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch through long-term leasing. This move is aimed not only at increasing sales volume but also at making Apple products more affordable for a wider audience. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

Under the terms of the new program, the lease term for iPhone smartphones and Apple Watch smartwatches is set at up to 24 months. For Mac computers and iPad tablets, this period can be extended up to 36 months. At the end of the term, users can keep the device or return it and upgrade to a newer model. This is why the program is named "Upgrade."

Price Increases and New Strategy

This initiative comes at the right time for Apple. Currently, the tech world is facing a memory chip shortage known as "RAMageddon." Due to the rapid development of the AI industry, demand for chips has surged, which in turn has led to an increase in hardware costs. Apple recently announced that it had to raise the prices of its products, and the new leasing program serves to psychologically ease these high prices for customers.

It is worth noting that Apple previously offered a similar service called iPhone Upgrade. However, the company plans to stop accepting new customers for that and transition to a broader, universal Apple Upgrade system that covers all types of gadgets. This will allow users to easily upgrade their entire Apple ecosystem, rather than being limited to just smartphones.

Market Changes and Competition

These changes within the company are being implemented under the leadership of the new CEO, John Ternus. Apple is currently busy not only with supply chain issues but also with legal battles. Specifically, the company has sued the startup OpenAI, accusing it of stealing trade secrets. In such a complex period, maintaining stable sales and customer loyalty is of strategic importance for the company.

The partnership with Klarna will help Apple reduce financial risks. It is reported that additional fees may be charged for some transactions within the program, but this is expected to be more convenient for users than paying a large sum at once. Given the high demand for Apple products in the Uzbekistan market, such international financial models could serve as a model for local retailers in the future.

In conclusion, the Apple Upgrade program is not just a sales tool, but a way for Apple to adapt to changing economic conditions. Expected to launch next Tuesday, this system will undoubtedly set new standards in the technology market.

AppleiPhoneKlarnaTechnologyApple Upgrade
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