Chelsea make £64 million bid for Bournemouth star Alex Scott

London's Chelsea club has increased its activity in the summer transfer market by Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott to submit an official bid to sign. According to the BBC, the "Blues" have expressed their readiness to pay £64 million for the talented 22-year-old player. This transfer move is part of the plan to fundamentally reform the midfield under the new head coach Xabi Alonso. This is reported by Goal.com .

The escalation of the situation was caused by Alex Scott's refusal to extend his current contract with his club. According to reports, the player has rejected a new deal that has been on the table for the last two months. Currently, there are two years left on his contract with the "Cherries," and the uncertainty regarding the player's future is Chelsea prompting giants like to take action.

Bournemouth's firm rejection

Although the offered amount is significantly high,managementrejected the first request from. Club officials consider Scott one of the team's most important players and do not want to let him go easily. The owners of the Vitality Stadium have even warned representatives of Stamford Bridge that any future offers will not be accepted.

From an economic point of view, Bournemouth is not currently forced to sell its star. The team performed successfully last season and Europa League secured a spot. Also, the funds from the sales of players such as Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez, and Illia Zabarnyi in previous transfer windows have stabilized the club's budget.

Competition and player development

In the fight for Alex Scott, not onlybut other giants of the English Premier League are also participating. According to Goal.com, the player's development is being closely monitored by clubs such asand. This means that the fight will intensify until the end of the summer transfer window.

Scott's rise in professional football happened very quickly. In 2023, he moved from Bristol City to Bournemouthfor £25 million. At that time, he was named the best young player in the Championship. Over the past period, he has appeared in 89 matches for the team, scored 6 goals, and managed to become the main engine in the team's attacking play.

This transfer is also interesting for football fans, because Chelsea's policy of rejuvenating the squad and the arrival of Xabi Alonso are raising great interest in how it will affect the team's style of play. If the transfer goes through, Scott will become one of the most expensive young midfielders in the Premier League.