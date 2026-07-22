Skyworth introduces the ultra-thin Q9H Wallpaper TV as thin as a coin

Chinese tech giant Skyworth has launched its new flagship Q9H Wallpaper TV model, aiming to revolutionize the television market. This device is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its technical capabilities but also for its unusual design. The main feature of the new model is its ultra-thin body — the manufacturer compares it to the thickness of a coin placed on its edge. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the thickness of the Skyworth Q9H body is only 27.9 millimeters. Such dimensions allow the TV to be mounted on the wall almost seamlessly, like a painting or a decorative panel. The exterior of the device is inspired by traditional Chinese paper scrolls, with its silver bottom module adding elegance.

iPhone technology and high-quality image

135 different technological processes were used to create the TV's exterior finish. Notably, the device is painted using paints from the famous Japanese brand Okuno, which is used by Apple in the production of its iPhone smartphones. This takes the appearance and durability of the device to a new level.

As for image quality, the Q9H model is equipped with the company's Ultra panel. It supports 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz. The device features BT.2020 color gamut, achieved through the panel's own capabilities without additional lighting technologies. This ensures natural and deep colors.

Harman system and hardware

The new TV's sound system is also worth special praise. Skyworth engineers have installed a Harman Cinema System 4.2.2 audio system in the device. Its peak power reaches 410 W, which in many cases saves users from the need to buy a separate soundbar. Such powerful acoustics can create a cinema-like atmosphere even in large rooms.

The device's internal hardware also meets modern requirements:

4 GB RAM for smooth system operation;

128 GB internal flash memory for storing apps and content;

High-performance CPU.

The Skyworth Q9H Wallpaper TV is currently on sale in the Chinese market. Prices vary depending on screen size: the 75-inch version is priced at approximately $2200, the 85-inch model at $3250, and the massive 100-inch variant at around $4900. This model is expected to appear in global markets, including the Central Asian region, in the near future.