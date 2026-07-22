Skyworth introduces the ultra-thin Q9H Wallpaper TV as thin as a coin

·33·Technology
Skyworth introduces the ultra-thin Q9H Wallpaper TV as thin as a coin

Chinese tech giant Skyworth has launched its new flagship Q9H Wallpaper TV model, aiming to revolutionize the television market. This device is attracting the attention of industry experts not only for its technical capabilities but also for its unusual design. The main feature of the new model is its ultra-thin body — the manufacturer compares it to the thickness of a coin placed on its edge. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, the thickness of the Skyworth Q9H body is only 27.9 millimeters. Such dimensions allow the TV to be mounted on the wall almost seamlessly, like a painting or a decorative panel. The exterior of the device is inspired by traditional Chinese paper scrolls, with its silver bottom module adding elegance.

iPhone technology and high-quality image

135 different technological processes were used to create the TV's exterior finish. Notably, the device is painted using paints from the famous Japanese brand Okuno, which is used by Apple in the production of its iPhone smartphones. This takes the appearance and durability of the device to a new level.

As for image quality, the Q9H model is equipped with the company's Ultra panel. It supports 4K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 170 Hz. The device features BT.2020 color gamut, achieved through the panel's own capabilities without additional lighting technologies. This ensures natural and deep colors.

Harman system and hardware

The new TV's sound system is also worth special praise. Skyworth engineers have installed a Harman Cinema System 4.2.2 audio system in the device. Its peak power reaches 410 W, which in many cases saves users from the need to buy a separate soundbar. Such powerful acoustics can create a cinema-like atmosphere even in large rooms.

The device's internal hardware also meets modern requirements:

  • 4 GB RAM for smooth system operation;
  • 128 GB internal flash memory for storing apps and content;
  • High-performance CPU.
The Skyworth Q9H Wallpaper TV is currently on sale in the Chinese market. Prices vary depending on screen size: the 75-inch version is priced at approximately $2200, the 85-inch model at $3250, and the massive 100-inch variant at around $4900. This model is expected to appear in global markets, including the Central Asian region, in the near future.

SkyworthQ9HTechnologySmart TVHarman
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Revolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find ProjectsRevolution in Construction: Cascade Startup Raises $3.5 Million to Find ProjectsToday, 18:29Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?Browser Wars: Will AI End the Dominance of Chrome and Safari?Today, 18:28The Future of Aviation: Pratt & Whitney Begins Testing Hybrid EngineThe Future of Aviation: Pratt & Whitney Begins Testing Hybrid EngineToday, 18:22NVIDIA responds to gamer criticism: DLSS 5 technology completely overhauledNVIDIA responds to gamer criticism: DLSS 5 technology completely overhauledToday, 18:00Anthropic to Pay $1.5 Billion for Copyright: A Record Settlement in US HistoryAnthropic to Pay $1.5 Billion for Copyright: A Record Settlement in US HistoryToday, 16:52US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from storeUS shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from storeToday, 16:21
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
Communicating with the Deceased via AI: Research Yields Unexpected Results
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
NASA captures unusual phenomenon in the Black Sea from space
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
World climate at risk: Probability of a “Super El-Nino” reaches 81 percent
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Formation of new ocean crust observed live for the first time
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Hyper-realistic Humanoid Robot Sales Begin in China: Prices Up to $146,000
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Japanese Scientists Revolutionize Batteries: Lithium-Sulfur Battery Created
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Scientists discover atmosphere on an Earth-like planet for the first time
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone
Legendary Nokia Asha Returns: HMD Preparing Next-Gen Touch Phone