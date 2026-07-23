USA completely bans Huawei and ZTE from its market

·0·Technology
USA completely bans Huawei and ZTE from its market

The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted a new rule further tightening restrictions on Chinese tech giants Huawei and ZTE. According to this decision, it is now officially prohibited to sell not only finished devices from these companies but also any technical equipment containing their critical components and microchips within the United States. This step is seen as Washington's latest drastic move to ensure national security. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

For context, Huawei and ZTE had been on the FCC's "covered list" of prohibited products since 2022. However, until now, there were certain loopholes in the legislation that allowed third-party manufacturers to enter the American market using Chinese components in their devices. The new regulation closes this "loophole" entirely and denies certification to any equipment containing functional hardware components from these companies.

Digital "Iron Curtain" and new restrictions

FCC Chair Brendan Carr stated that these measures are aimed at protecting US communications infrastructure from the influence of foreign adversaries. The new rules, which came into effect in mid-July, cover not only smartphones and tablets but also industrial-scale telecommunications equipment. This means the path for Chinese companies to enter the American market through the supply of components is now completely blocked.

Furthermore, the FCC has expanded the scope of restrictions to include the import of drones and routers. One of the most significant updates is the proposal to prohibit American telecommunications operators from establishing interconnections with Chinese communications companies. If this proposal is approved, major Chinese providers will be forced to cease the operations of their data centers within the US.

Impact on the global supply chain

According to ixbt.com, such a blockade is expected to have a serious impact on the global supply chain. Companies like Huawei and ZTE have long been suppliers of affordable and high-tech components. Now, other manufacturers will have to abandon Chinese chips and modules and seek alternative (often more expensive) suppliers to continue selling their products in the US market.

Huawei and ZTE brands still hold leading positions in the Uzbekistan market. Most mobile operators in the country are building their 4G and 5G networks based on equipment from these very companies. While this "technological cold war" between the US and China does not yet directly affect our local market, it will inevitably influence the standardization of technologies and price formation on a global scale.

In conclusion, Washington's latest decisions are a logical continuation of the strategy to isolate Chinese tech giants on the international stage. This makes it increasingly difficult for Huawei and ZTE to operate not only in the US but also in the markets of its allies.

HuaweiZTEUSATechnologyFCC
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