Bayern Munich begins contract extension talks with Harry Kane

·62·Sport
Bayern Munich begins contract extension talks with Harry Kane

Munich's Bayern club is preparing for official negotiations to extend the current deal with its star striker and England captain Harry Kane. The 32-year-old forward, whose current contract expires at the end of next season, remains central to the club's long-term plans. According to BBC Sport, both parties will begin discussing the details of a new agreement in the coming weeks. This is reported by Goal.com.

Harry Kane has been delivering phenomenal results since joining the Munich club from Tottenham in 2023. So far, he has made 147 appearances for the German giants, scoring 146 goals. Such productivity Bayern management is eager to keep the player at the club for as long as possible. The Munich side aims to maintain squad stability by securing the striker's future.

Despite interest from European giants and Saudi clubs,

Recently, there has been serious interest in Harry Kane's services from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal. However, the player himself is fully satisfied with his life in Germany and has completely adapted to the city of Munich. According to Goal.com, Kane is not currently thinking about moving to another club or returning to the English Premier League.

This decision may also mean the player is giving up on his dream of becoming the top scorer in the history of the English championship. Currently, Alan Shearer holds the Premier League record with 260 goals. By choosing to stay in Germany, Kane's chances of breaking this record are virtually gone. Nevertheless, team trophies and success in the Champions League remain a priority for the striker.

Bayern management plans to conclude negotiations before the schedule becomes too congested. By reaching a new agreement with Kane, the club aims not only to maintain its domestic dominance but also to strengthen its position on the international stage. Since joining the team, the player has already managed to win two Bundesliga titles and the DFB-Pokal.

For football fans, Harry Kane staying in Munich is exciting news, as German football and the Bayern brand have a large following. Kane's consistent performance and professional approach are making him one of the most successful foreign players in Bundesliga history. The parties are expected to reach an agreement on the financial terms and duration of the contract in the coming weeks.

Bayern MunichHarry KaneBundesligaTransfersFootball
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