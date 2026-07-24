Fiorentina Eyes Manchester City Talent: Claudio Echeverri Could Move to Italy

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Fiorentina Eyes Manchester City Talent: Claudio Echeverri Could Move to Italy

Italian club Fiorentina continues to be active in the transfer market. The team's sporting director, Fabio Paratici, has initiated negotiations for one of Manchester City's most promising young players, Claudio Echeverri, to strengthen the squad for head coach Fabio Grosso. If this transfer goes through, the "Viola" are expected to gain a significant advantage in their attacking line. This is reported by Goal.com .

Claudio Echeverri is considered one of the brightest discoveries in Argentine football in recent years. Born in 2006, this midfielder is currently training under Enzo Maresca at the Manchester City camp. According to Goal.com, the Italian specialist is closely monitoring the young talent before making a final decision on his future.

Fiorentina continues to refresh its squad

Fiorentina has already made several important signings in the current transfer window. The team has been joined by defender Viery from Gremio, midfielder Arthur Atta from Udinese, and Christ Inao Oulai from Trabzonspor. Additionally, the club has finalized permanent deals for Giovanni Fabbian and Marco Brescianini, while Radu Drăgușin and Álex Jiménez have been brought in on loan.

Fiorentina is not alone in the race for Echeverri. Previously, the Italian club Monza also expressed interest in the player. However, thanks to Paratici's efforts, the Florentines are currently leading the race. Echeverri spent last season at Bayer Leverkusen and Girona, having already begun his adaptation to European football.

Manchester City's management does not intend to sell the player permanently. Most likely, Claudio Echeverri could be sent to Serie A on loan to gain playing time. This is ideal for Fiorentina, as Fabio Grosso is in need of a technically gifted and fast playmaker in the team.

The completion of this transfer is important for Fiorentina not only in terms of sporting results but also for the club's prestige. Securing one of the key talents from a giant club like Manchester City signifies the seriousness of the team's intentions to compete for top positions next season.

FiorentinaManchester CityClaudio EcheverriTransferFootball
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