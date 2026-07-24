Inter strengthens the squad: Cristian Romero expected to return to Italy

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Inter strengthens the squad: Cristian Romero expected to return to Italy

The reigning Italian champion Inter has taken a serious step to strengthen its defensive line. The Milanese Nerazzurri have intensified negotiations for the transfer of Argentina national team member and Tottenham captain Cristian Romero. This transfer is the main priority for the Milan club in the current summer transfer window. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to information released by Sportitalia, the player's agent, Ciro Palermo, is currently in Milan. Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio has also returned to the city, and a decisive meeting between the parties is expected to take place in the coming hours. Initial contact was established last night, and negotiations are proceeding at a rapid pace.

Transfer price and financial terms

Tottenham is prepared to let its captain go, but the London club's management is demanding no less than 50 million euros for the player. Cristian Romero signed a contract with the English club last year that runs until 2029. His annual salary, including taxes, amounts to 12 million euros, which places a significant financial burden on Inter.

Inter is facing serious problems in its defensive line. After the departure of experienced defenders such as Francesco Acerbi, Matteo Darmian, and Stefan de Vrij, the head coach feels the need for a reliable defender before the start of the new season. For this reason, the Romero option has been set as an absolute priority for the club, and other alternatives have been temporarily put on hold.

Return to Italy and conflict with the club

The Italian championship is not unfamiliar to Cristian Romero. From 2018 to 2021, he played in Serie A for Genoa and Atalanta. The relationship between the World Cup-winning defender and Tottenham has deteriorated significantly in recent months. This was caused by the player traveling to Argentina without the club's permission to treat an injury.

Furthermore, as Tottenham has launched a new technical project and is undergoing major changes, Romero is not included in the new plans. If the transfer goes through, Inter will gain not only an experienced defender but also a player with real leadership qualities on the pitch. Currently, fans and experts are closely monitoring the outcome of the negotiations.

InterTottenhamCristian RomeroTransferFootball
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