Bayern Munich and France national team winger Michael Olise could become the most expensive player in world football. Reports that Spanish club Real Madrid are prepared to pay an astronomical sum to sign the 24-year-old talent have captured the attention of the sports world. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information released by Goal.com, the "Royal Club" of Madrid is considering paying 223 million euros (approximately 191 million pounds) for Olise. If this transfer goes through, it will break the historic record set by Brazilian Neymar and become the most expensive transfer in football history. Michael Olise is currently at the peak of his form, not only at the club level but also on the international stage.

Expert advice: Is there a need to rush?

Although interest from a giant team like Real Madrid is attractive for any player, former footballer and expert Jeremie Aliadiere advises the young star to stay in Germany for another year. In his opinion, Olise needs to learn to play under high pressure and consolidate his consistency. "He reached a completely different level after joining Bayern, but he needs to continue gaining experience before earning the Galacticos status," says Aliadiere.

Olise recorded impressive results for Bayern last season. He managed to score 25 goals in all competitions and provided 28 assists to his teammates. The excellent tandem formed with Harry Kane helped the Munich club win the Bundesliga title. His creativity on the pitch and quick decision-making did not leave Real Madrid scouts indifferent.

Having reached the semi-finals of the 2026 World Cup with the France national team, the player has become a leading force alongside stars like Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele. His journey, which began at a modest club like Reading, rose to the Allianz Arena and world arenas in a short time. This caused his market value to skyrocket.

Real Madrid management sees Olise as a key piece to further increase the team's attacking potential. The fact that several French stars are already playing in the Madrid squad could make Michael's adaptation to the Spanish capital easier. However, a record-breaking transfer always places immense responsibility on the player.

For now, Bayern's management has no intention of letting their leader go, but an offer exceeding 200 million euros would naturally make any club think. In the coming months, transfer rumors surrounding Michael Olise are expected to heat up further and become the main event of the summer transfer window.