Guskov and Temirov Make Weight: Big Fights in Abu Dhabi

The official weigh-in ceremony for the UFC Fight Night 282 tournament took place in Abu Dhabi. From Uzbekistan, Bogdan Guskov and Ramazon Temirov met the required weight, recording the same figures as their opponents.

Now all attention is focused on the fights taking place on July 25 at the Etihad Arena. In the main event of the tournament, Guskov Magomed Ankalaev will face off, while Temirov will step into the octagon against Steve Erceg.

Guskov and Ankalaev weigh in the same

The participants of the main light heavyweight clash showed the same result on the scale.

Both Bogdan Guskov and Magomed Ankalaev 93.2 kilograms recorded their weight. Thus, a crucial stage of the official process for the two fighters to meet in the octagon has been passed.

This bout could be decisive for Guskov's UFC career. A victory over a highly-ranked opponent will propel him among the division's top fighters.

Temirov is also ready for his fight

Another representative of Uzbekistan in the flyweight division, Ramazon Temirov, will test his strength against Australian Steve Erceg.

Both fighters on the scale 57.2 kilograms recorded the result.

Erceg has experience fighting high-level opponents. For Temirov, this bout will be an important test to solidify his position in the UFC and climb the division rankings.

All pairs on the main card

Weight Class Fight Weight Light Heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev — Bogdan Guskov 93.2 — 93.2 kg Flyweight Steve Erceg — Ramazon Temirov 57.2 — 57.2 kg Welterweight Islam Dulatov — Wellington Turman 77.6 — 77.1 kg Heavyweight Rizvan Kuniev — Tyrell Fortune 120.4 — 117 kg Lightweight Magomed Zainukov — Damian Rzepecki 70.5 — 70.5 kg Welterweight Saygid Izagakhmaev — Abubakar Vagaev 77.6 — 77.6 kg

In most of the main card fights, the weight figures were very close. This shows that technique and chosen tactics will play a more important role than physical advantage in the octagon.

Prelim card results

The preliminary card also features a number of experienced and promising fighters.

Weight Class Fight Weight Heavyweight Waldo Cortes-Acosta — Thomas Petersen 112.5 — 111.1 kg Light Heavyweight Dustin Jacoby — Muhammad Said 93 — 93.4 kg Welterweight Santiago Ponzinibbio — Sam Patterson 77.6 — 77.3 kg Lightweight Ismael Bonfim — Axel Sola 70.5 — 70.5 kg Light Heavyweight Brendson Ribeiro — Magomed Tuchalov 93.4 — 93.2 kg Lightweight Nurullo Aliev — Mike Davis 70.8 — 70.8 kg Bantamweight Abdul Hussein — Cody Gibson 61.5 — 61.7 kg

The participation of well-known fighters like Dustin Jacoby, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Ismael Bonfim on the prelim card further increases interest in the tournament.

Main intrigue — will Guskov cause an upset?

Bogdan Guskov is stepping up on short notice against one of the UFC's most dangerous light heavyweights. His powerful punch could pose a serious threat to Ankalaev.

Ankalaev, however, has the advantage in experience, wrestling, and octagon control. Therefore, the clash between Guskov's knockout power and Ankalaev's universal style will be decisive in the main event.

Fights will take place on July 25

UFC Fight Night 282 will be held on July 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

For fans from Uzbekistan, the main focus of the evening will be on two bouts: Bogdan Guskov vs. Magomed Ankalaev and Ramazon Temirov vs. Steve Erceg.

Which one do you think, Guskov or Temirov, will score a more spectacular victory in Abu Dhabi? Leave your opinion in the comments.