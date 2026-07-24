Guskov and Temirov Make Weight: Big Fights in Abu Dhabi
The official weigh-in ceremony for the UFC Fight Night 282 tournament took place in Abu Dhabi. From Uzbekistan, Bogdan Guskov and Ramazon Temirov met the required weight, recording the same figures as their opponents.
Now all attention is focused on the fights taking place on July 25 at the Etihad Arena. In the main event of the tournament, Guskov Magomed Ankalaev will face off, while Temirov will step into the octagon against Steve Erceg.
Guskov and Ankalaev weigh in the same
The participants of the main light heavyweight clash showed the same result on the scale.
Both Bogdan Guskov and Magomed Ankalaev 93.2 kilograms recorded their weight. Thus, a crucial stage of the official process for the two fighters to meet in the octagon has been passed.
This bout could be decisive for Guskov's UFC career. A victory over a highly-ranked opponent will propel him among the division's top fighters.
Temirov is also ready for his fight
Another representative of Uzbekistan in the flyweight division, Ramazon Temirov, will test his strength against Australian Steve Erceg.
Both fighters on the scale 57.2 kilograms recorded the result.
Erceg has experience fighting high-level opponents. For Temirov, this bout will be an important test to solidify his position in the UFC and climb the division rankings.
All pairs on the main card
Weight Class
Fight
Weight
Light Heavyweight
Magomed Ankalaev — Bogdan Guskov
93.2 — 93.2 kg
Flyweight
Steve Erceg — Ramazon Temirov
57.2 — 57.2 kg
Welterweight
Islam Dulatov — Wellington Turman
77.6 — 77.1 kg
Heavyweight
Rizvan Kuniev — Tyrell Fortune
120.4 — 117 kg
Lightweight
Magomed Zainukov — Damian Rzepecki
70.5 — 70.5 kg
Welterweight
Saygid Izagakhmaev — Abubakar Vagaev
77.6 — 77.6 kg
In most of the main card fights, the weight figures were very close. This shows that technique and chosen tactics will play a more important role than physical advantage in the octagon.
Prelim card results
The preliminary card also features a number of experienced and promising fighters.
Weight Class
Fight
Weight
Heavyweight
Waldo Cortes-Acosta — Thomas Petersen
112.5 — 111.1 kg
Light Heavyweight
Dustin Jacoby — Muhammad Said
93 — 93.4 kg
Welterweight
Santiago Ponzinibbio — Sam Patterson
77.6 — 77.3 kg
Lightweight
Ismael Bonfim — Axel Sola
70.5 — 70.5 kg
Light Heavyweight
Brendson Ribeiro — Magomed Tuchalov
93.4 — 93.2 kg
Lightweight
Nurullo Aliev — Mike Davis
70.8 — 70.8 kg
Bantamweight
Abdul Hussein — Cody Gibson
61.5 — 61.7 kg
The participation of well-known fighters like Dustin Jacoby, Santiago Ponzinibbio, and Ismael Bonfim on the prelim card further increases interest in the tournament.
Main intrigue — will Guskov cause an upset?
Bogdan Guskov is stepping up on short notice against one of the UFC's most dangerous light heavyweights. His powerful punch could pose a serious threat to Ankalaev.
Ankalaev, however, has the advantage in experience, wrestling, and octagon control. Therefore, the clash between Guskov's knockout power and Ankalaev's universal style will be decisive in the main event.
Fights will take place on July 25
UFC Fight Night 282 will be held on July 25 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.
For fans from Uzbekistan, the main focus of the evening will be on two bouts: Bogdan Guskov vs. Magomed Ankalaev and Ramazon Temirov vs. Steve Erceg.
Which one do you think, Guskov or Temirov, will score a more spectacular victory in Abu Dhabi? Leave your opinion in the comments.
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