Apple strengthens macOS security due to AI risks

Apple has announced that it will introduce additional security controls around the "Full Disk Access" feature in the macOS operating system. This decision was made against the backdrop of the growing popularity of AI agents and the sharp increase in security risks associated with them. Originally designed for proper backup functionality, this feature will now face stricter restrictions to ensure privacy. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, a few days before these changes were announced, a journalist claimed that Meta's Muse app for Mac had read their private messages. Although Meta denied this claim, the incident sparked widespread discussion among users. Additionally, Wired magazine discovered that a vulnerability in the Mac version of the ChatGPT app could allow hackers to gain access to sensitive information.

AI agents and security threats

Modern AI agents allow users to grant broader access to their files, messages, and other personal data while working on a computer. However, such capabilities are implemented by changing system settings. For example, the Muse app allows users to voluntarily enable the "Full Disk Access" feature.

In a statement released by Apple for developers, it is noted that some developers are using this capability in a way that puts users at risk. As a result, all data in the system could be exposed without the user's full awareness. The company stated that it will take stricter measures in the future to prevent such situations.

New control mechanisms

According to the new rules, Apple will introduce control mechanisms to ensure that users who want to grant such an extraordinary level of permission to an app can only do so through very clear and deliberate actions. This helps the user make an informed decision regarding the security of their data.

Company representatives noted that as AI agents become smarter and more autonomous in the future, the risks associated with these types of permissions will also increase significantly. Therefore, solving this problem is currently one of the most important tasks, and Apple remains committed to protecting the privacy of its users.