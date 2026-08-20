U.S. Sovereign Intelligence Begins Monitoring Radio Waves from Orbit

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has signed a new contract with HawkEye 360 to provide commercial radio-frequency intelligence data. The agreement has moved the company from a multiyear technology assessment phase to providing operational support for U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. The step opens a new era in space-based monitoring, giving government institutions advanced technological capabilities to address global security and defense challenges. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, unlike conventional optical satellites, radio-frequency satellites are designed not only to capture images of Earth’s surface but also to detect electronic emissions from radars, communications systems, and maritime equipment. Combining data from multiple spacecraft makes it possible to precisely locate a signal source and determine its geographic position. This provides a major advantage for tracking objects regardless of natural obstacles such as cloud cover or darkness.

Small Constellations in Space and Their Capabilities

HawkEye 360 currently operates more than thirty small satellites in low Earth orbit. Typically grouped into formations of three spacecraft, these systems can independently detect, classify, and geolocate radio-frequency emissions. The network enables the movement of important assets anywhere in the world to be monitored in near real time.

The agreement was concluded under the Commercial Radio Frequency Capabilities Augmentation (CRFCA) program used by the NRO. It allows the agency to flexibly scale the volume of commercial radio-frequency data it purchases according to operational requirements. The program is the logical continuation of a three-phase project launched in 2022, when the NRO signed research contracts with six companies and tested their capabilities through modeling and orbital demonstrations.

Global Business and Future Plans

The company is expanding the delivery of data needed not only for national security but also for civilian and humanitarian missions. At the same time, HawkEye 360 is rapidly growing its international business. In particular, the company’s international revenue has increased significantly, accounting for an important share of total quarterly revenue. The company has also secured multiyear agreements for electronic warfare projects in Europe and with customers in the Indian Ocean region, including the Indian Navy.

Amid growing demand, HawkEye 360 plans over the next two to three years to reduce the interval for revisiting the same area and delivering data to as little as 10 minutes. This is expected to be achieved by launching additional satellites and hosting payloads on third-party spacecraft. The move will further strengthen competitiveness in the space technology and radio-frequency intelligence markets.