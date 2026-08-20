U.S. Sovereign Intelligence Begins Monitoring Radio Waves from Orbit

·12·Technology
U.S. Sovereign Intelligence Begins Monitoring Radio Waves from Orbit

The U.S. National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has signed a new contract with HawkEye 360 to provide commercial radio-frequency intelligence data. The agreement has moved the company from a multiyear technology assessment phase to providing operational support for U.S. intelligence and defense agencies. The step opens a new era in space-based monitoring, giving government institutions advanced technological capabilities to address global security and defense challenges. Ixbt.com reports .

According to ixbt.com, unlike conventional optical satellites, radio-frequency satellites are designed not only to capture images of Earth’s surface but also to detect electronic emissions from radars, communications systems, and maritime equipment. Combining data from multiple spacecraft makes it possible to precisely locate a signal source and determine its geographic position. This provides a major advantage for tracking objects regardless of natural obstacles such as cloud cover or darkness.

Small Constellations in Space and Their Capabilities

HawkEye 360 currently operates more than thirty small satellites in low Earth orbit. Typically grouped into formations of three spacecraft, these systems can independently detect, classify, and geolocate radio-frequency emissions. The network enables the movement of important assets anywhere in the world to be monitored in near real time.

The agreement was concluded under the Commercial Radio Frequency Capabilities Augmentation (CRFCA) program used by the NRO. It allows the agency to flexibly scale the volume of commercial radio-frequency data it purchases according to operational requirements. The program is the logical continuation of a three-phase project launched in 2022, when the NRO signed research contracts with six companies and tested their capabilities through modeling and orbital demonstrations.

Global Business and Future Plans

The company is expanding the delivery of data needed not only for national security but also for civilian and humanitarian missions. At the same time, HawkEye 360 is rapidly growing its international business. In particular, the company’s international revenue has increased significantly, accounting for an important share of total quarterly revenue. The company has also secured multiyear agreements for electronic warfare projects in Europe and with customers in the Indian Ocean region, including the Indian Navy.

Amid growing demand, HawkEye 360 plans over the next two to three years to reduce the interval for revisiting the same area and delivering data to as little as 10 minutes. This is expected to be achieved by launching additional satellites and hosting payloads on third-party spacecraft. The move will further strengthen competitiveness in the space technology and radio-frequency intelligence markets.

IntelligenceSatellitesTechnologySpaceUnited States
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Firefly to Send Mini-Heater Against the Moon’s -170-Degree Cold NightsFirefly to Send Mini-Heater Against the Moon’s -170-Degree Cold NightsToday, 08:27NASA Cancels Unique Operation to Rescue Space TelescopeNASA Cancels Unique Operation to Rescue Space TelescopeToday, 07:25Framework Introduces Modular Laptop With Upgraded ProcessorsFramework Introduces Modular Laptop With Upgraded ProcessorsToday, 02:27Gwyneth Paltrow Is Hosting a Private Dinner in Honor of Sam AltmanGwyneth Paltrow Is Hosting a Private Dinner in Honor of Sam AltmanToday, 01:28MagicOS 11 introduces new storage-cleaning technologyMagicOS 11 introduces new storage-cleaning technologyToday, 00:23OpenAI Blocked Cybersecurity Researchers' Access Due to Technical ErrorOpenAI Blocked Cybersecurity Researchers' Access Due to Technical ErrorYesterday, 23:50
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Apple iPhone 18 Pro revealed in video for the first time: A revolution in camera and design
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
Toyota Announces Lifetime Warranty for EVs: Batteries Replaced for Free
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
US shopper buys powerful gaming PC at record low price from store
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
First details about the Samsung Galaxy S27 series: The company is working on a «New Miracle»
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Tecno Showcases World's First Bezel-Less Smartphone
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
Planet Earth Has Become a Giant Detector Searching for Dark Matter
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
GTA 5 launched on iPhone 17 Pro Max
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026
Unprecedented Competition in the Smartphone Market: 5 Flagships to Launch in September 2026