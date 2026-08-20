Famous TikTok Blogger Brutally Murdered in France

Details have emerged of a horrific crime in southern France that has shocked the public. The Nîmes prosecutor’s office officially confirmed that famous TikTok star Sonya Bellina, who had been missing since August 11, was murdered and her body burned. What did the urgent investigation reveal, and who was arrested?

DNA Analysis and Arrest of Suspects

BFMTV reported, citing the Nîmes prosecutor’s office, that an examination of the burned body found in a vineyard revealed the truth:

"DNA testing confirmed that the deceased person, found dead and partially burned, was indeed the famous influencer Sonya Bellina," said Prosecutor Cécile Jensac.

According to a prosecutor’s office press release, two men suspected of being directly or indirectly involved in the murder were promptly arrested and detained based on physical evidence.

The Murder of Sonya Bellina: Key Details and Facts

Category Incident Details and Information The Victim Sonya Bellina (29 years old; she would have turned 30 in September) Career Popular influencer with nearly 260,000 TikTok followers Time Missing and Found Went missing on August 11, body found on August 12 Crime Scene Vineyards in the commune of Saint-Gilles (Gard department) Suspects Two men arrested on suspicion of murder Investigating Authority Nîmes Prosecutor’s Office (France)

Wave of Hate on Social Media

The lawyer representing the murdered blogger’s family expressed satisfaction with the speed of the investigation and addressed the online hate campaign:

"We have no specific information that she received direct threats, but we saw sinister, disgusting and unacceptable comments directed against her online—a huge wave of hatred." — Statement by the family’s lawyer

French law enforcement authorities are continuing an in-depth investigation to determine the true circumstances and motives behind this brutal crime.

In your opinion, to what extent is the growing online hatred—or bullying—targeting popular influencers contributing to violence in real life?

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