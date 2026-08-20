Famous TikTok Blogger Brutally Murdered in France

·35·World
Famous TikTok Blogger Brutally Murdered in France

Details have emerged of a horrific crime in southern France that has shocked the public. The Nîmes prosecutor’s office officially confirmed that famous TikTok star Sonya Bellina, who had been missing since August 11, was murdered and her body burned. What did the urgent investigation reveal, and who was arrested?

DNA Analysis and Arrest of Suspects

BFMTV reported, citing the Nîmes prosecutor’s office, that an examination of the burned body found in a vineyard revealed the truth:

"DNA testing confirmed that the deceased person, found dead and partially burned, was indeed the famous influencer Sonya Bellina," said Prosecutor Cécile Jensac.

According to a prosecutor’s office press release, two men suspected of being directly or indirectly involved in the murder were promptly arrested and detained based on physical evidence.

The Murder of Sonya Bellina: Key Details and Facts

Category

Incident Details and Information

The Victim

Sonya Bellina (29 years old; she would have turned 30 in September)

Career

Popular influencer with nearly 260,000 TikTok followers

Time Missing and Found

Went missing on August 11, body found on August 12

Crime Scene

Vineyards in the commune of Saint-Gilles (Gard department)

Suspects

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder

Investigating Authority

Nîmes Prosecutor’s Office (France)

Wave of Hate on Social Media

The lawyer representing the murdered blogger’s family expressed satisfaction with the speed of the investigation and addressed the online hate campaign:

"We have no specific information that she received direct threats, but we saw sinister, disgusting and unacceptable comments directed against her online—a huge wave of hatred."

Statement by the family’s lawyer

French law enforcement authorities are continuing an in-depth investigation to determine the true circumstances and motives behind this brutal crime.

In your opinion, to what extent is the growing online hatred—or bullying—targeting popular influencers contributing to violence in real life?

Share your thoughts in the comments and share this news with your friends to join the discussion.

FranceTikTokNîmesSonya BellinaBFMTV
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor
Discuss with Zamin AIAnalyze the news, get useful answers

Comments 0

Related news

Putin Orders Jobs for Soldiers Returning from the FrontPutin Orders Jobs for Soldiers Returning from the FrontToday, 08:05Russia Announces Its Conditions for US Proposals on UkraineRussia Announces Its Conditions for US Proposals on UkraineToday, 08:00Trump Says Unprecedented Economic Operation Against Iran Has BegunTrump Says Unprecedented Economic Operation Against Iran Has BegunToday, 07:42Secret Corridor in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Forces Open New Route to Export OilSecret Corridor in the Strait of Hormuz: U.S. Forces Open New Route to Export OilToday, 06:41Mountain Lion Attack Kills Woman: First Tragedy Since 1999Mountain Lion Attack Kills Woman: First Tragedy Since 1999Today, 00:26Ferrari Electric Car Sells for $40 Million, Setting a RecordFerrari Electric Car Sells for $40 Million, Setting a RecordYesterday, 23:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
Giant great white shark appears in the Atlantic, an even larger one is approaching
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
The most beautiful word in the world has been announced
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts
The kindness of this kindergarten teacher has captured millions of hearts