Trump Says Unprecedented Economic Operation Against Iran Has Begun

Following the failed conclusion of negotiations on a deal in the Middle East, the confrontation between the United States and Iran has entered a new, more dangerous phase. U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the most extensive and stringent economic sanctions in world history would be imposed on Iran because Tehran had rejected the proposed terms. What plans are behind the White House leader’s tough statement?

“They failed to take advantage of a great opportunity”: Trump’s statement on Truth Social

On his official Truth Social page, Donald Trump said that Iran’s leadership had failed to use the proposed diplomatic path and issued the following statement:

“No one has ever offered the Islamic Republic of Iran a better opportunity to reach a deal than I have. Unfortunately, they failed to take advantage of it. Therefore, today I am announcing the most devastating economic operation ever carried out against any country,” said Donald Trump.

The U.S. president said this involved unprecedented full-scale economic and financial isolation. Trump also warned third countries helping or supporting Tehran of serious consequences and urged all allies to join Washington’s restrictions.

The dynamics of tensions between the United States and Iran

Stage / Event Developments and details Mid-June An initial memorandum on concluding a peace agreement was signed July (3 weeks later) Ships in the Strait of Hormuz were shelled and the sides exchanged missile strikes Recent weeks Negotiations involving Middle Eastern mediators ended unsuccessfully New measure A comprehensive economic blockade and global isolation campaign against Iran

From the June memorandum to missile strikes

The crisis between the two countries escalated during the summer. Although an initial memorandum on a peace agreement was signed in June, attacks on commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz and an exchange of missile strikes three weeks later completely derailed the peace process.

After negotiations through regional mediators also ended without results in recent weeks, Washington shifted to a strategy of using force while seeking to completely paralyze Iran’s economy.

Do you think the United States’ new economic blockade can persuade Iran to accept the terms of an agreement, or will it further intensify the military conflict in the region?

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