Apple may start iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders later than usual

Apple, a leader in the technology world, is preparing to adjust the release schedule for new devices expected to be unveiled next month. According to Macwelt, pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro and other gadgets may be moved from the usual Friday to Saturday this time. This change is significant for both Apple and the global market, altering the typical purchasing routine for customers. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to reports, Apple's next major event is scheduled for September 9, 2026. During this event, the company is expected to showcase the iPhone 18 Pro flagship, its first-ever foldable iPhone, as well as the Apple Watch Series 12 and Ultra 4 smartwatches. Traditionally, pre-orders would open on the Friday of the week the new products were unveiled.

The main reason for the date change

However, a calendar peculiarity in September is forcing Apple executives to reconsider this traditional schedule. The issue is that in 2026, the first Friday after the presentation falls on September 11. Launching commercial campaigns, including sales of new products, on this date—which is considered a day of mourning in the US and worldwide—does not align with the company's policy and ethical standards.

In this regard, Apple is expected to delay pre-orders by one day, setting them for Saturday, September 12. Interestingly, the company used a similar practice eleven years ago. In 2015, because September 11 fell on a Friday, pre-orders for the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus models opened on Saturday, September 12.

Changes in timing and other news

Sources note that not only the date but also the exact time when pre-orders begin may change. Instead of the traditional 5:00 AM Pacific Time start, Apple is expected to begin the process at midnight, specifically at 12:00 AM. This may create unique conveniences or inconveniences for customers in different regions when calculating the time.

At the same time, it is possible that not all expected devices will go on sale simultaneously. For example, while the iPhone 18 Pro and the new generation of Apple Watch devices may open for orders in mid-September, the company's first foldable smartphone is expected to be released slightly later, towards the end of September. Apple is expected to issue an official statement regarding these changes closer to the presentation date.