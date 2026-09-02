Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone

·0·Technology
Xiaomi unveils the new Xiaomi 18 Fold foldable smartphone

Xiaomi has officially unveiled the design of its new generation foldable smartphone, the Xiaomi 18 Fold. According to ixbt.com, the full presentation of the device will take place on September 7th during the traditional autumn launch event, alongside other advanced flagship devices. This is reported by news source.

The manufacturer describes the construction of this model as a completely new form factor called mid-fold. According to the official images released, the smartphone is produced in an eye-catching red color and features a 5.38-inch screen on its exterior.

Technical capabilities and camera system

The diagonal of the main non-folding screen inside the device is 7.58 inches. A horizontally extended main camera block is located on the upper part of the smartphone body, featuring three lenses and a flash.

Specialists from the renowned company Leica participated in the creation of this optical system. This indicates that the future flagship will show high results in terms of mobile photography capabilities.

New processor and other devices

Previously, Xiaomi announced that this new device would be the first smartphone to run on a specially developed system-on-chip called Xring O3. Experts are closely watching how this technological solution will perform in the mobile market.

It is also expected that the first tablet running on the same processor, the Pad 9 Pro Max, will be showcased during the same event. The presentation scheduled for September 7th is expected to be one of the largest and most important events for Xiaomi.

XiaomiXiaomi 18 FoldSmartphoneFoldable PhoneLeica
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Abror Shuhratov
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