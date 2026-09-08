New HMD Key 2 smartphone leaked before official announcement

The HMD brand is preparing to introduce its new budget-friendly device, the HMD Key 2 smartphone. All key technical specifications and information about this gadget, which has not yet been officially unveiled, have leaked online. According to ixbt.com, the upcoming device is essentially a rebranded version of the previously developed HMD Arc 2 and will be marketed as an affordable solution for everyday tasks. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Technical capabilities and display features

According to leaked information, the smartphone will be equipped with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD display. The screen supports HD+ resolution and a standard 60 Hz refresh rate. The device is expected to be available in two colors: black and green. Although this is the first announcement of the device, which features a simple and practical design, its base capabilities are aimed at users in the budget segment.

The device's hardware performance relies on the modest Unisoc SC9863A processor. To ensure operational speed, the smartphone comes with 3 GB or 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64 GB of internal storage. It is also announced that there is an option to add up to 4 GB of virtual RAM to expand system capabilities.

Camera, battery, and software

In terms of photography, the HMD Key 2 features a 13 MP main sensor and a 0.3 MP auxiliary module on the back. The front panel houses a 5 MP camera for selfies and video calls, which is sufficient for basic daily needs.

One of the smartphone's strongest points is its battery life, as the device is equipped with a 5000 mAh battery. However, to keep costs low, fast charging technology is not included — the maximum charging power is only 10 W. On the software side, it runs on the lightweight Android 14 Go operating system, specifically designed for resource-constrained devices.

The accuracy of these leaks has been confirmed by insiders, specifically a source under the alias smashx_60, who previously provided reliable information about the latest HMD Icon Flip 1 and other smartphones. So far, the manufacturer has not disclosed the official launch date or pricing for the new model.