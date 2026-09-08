Apple prepares to unveil its first foldable iPhone

One of the most influential companies in the tech world, Apple, is preparing to hold its next annual presentation ceremony. According to ixbt.com, this major event will begin on September 9 of this year at 10:00 AM PDT, and it is expected to showcase a long-awaited innovation: a foldable smartphone. The market launch of this device marks the beginning of a new era for Apple, as the company is introducing this type of technology nearly seven years after it was first presented by its main competitor, Samsung. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reports .

The company has made all the necessary arrangements to broadcast this unexpected and significant presentation. Viewers can follow the ceremony directly through Apple's official events website or via a dedicated page on YouTube. It is already possible to enable notification reminders on YouTube, allowing users to ensure they do not miss any important moments.

New generation devices and pricing policy

The main focus of the event will, as expected, be on the foldable smartphone, which is rumored to be called the iPhone Ultra. However, the presentation will not be limited to this device alone. For users who prefer traditional gadgets or do not wish to pay the estimated $2,000 price tag for foldable phones, Apple is also expected to introduce the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models. Notably, the standard iPhone 18 model will not be shown at this presentation, and its release is planned for next year.

In addition to the new line of smartphones, the corporation is also expected to update other types of devices. Specifically, these include updated HomePod speakers, next-generation AirPods with built-in cameras, and the latest models of Apple Watches. Such comprehensive updates are generating significant interest in the technology market.

Leadership changes and historical significance

The upcoming presentation ceremony is of great importance for Apple not only in terms of technological innovations but also from the perspective of historical changes. Following the departure of Tim Cook, who led the company for many years, this major product launch will be the first such event held under the leadership of the new CEO, John Ternus.

Experts believe that for John Ternus, this event will serve as a test to demonstrate how successfully the new stage of company management begins. By entering the foldable smartphone market, albeit late, Apple aims to once again showcase its innovative potential and further strengthen its position in the competitive environment.